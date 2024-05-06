x

news

Madonna plays biggest-ever show to 1.6 million fans

The free concert at Copacabana Beach in Brazil wrapped up Madonna's Celebration world tour

By Lisa Henderson on 06 May 2024


Madonna delivered the biggest concert of her career on Saturday night (4 May) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

An estimated 1.6 million people attended the free show at Copacabana Beach, where the 65-year-old wrapped up her Celebration Tour.

The star performed for over two hours, delivering a 26-song setlist featuring guest appearances from two Brazilian musicians – Anitta joined for ‘Vogue’, while Pabllo Vittar guested on the tour debut of ‘Music’.

The concert, promoted by Bonus Track in partnership with Live Nation, was The Queen of Pop’s first gig in Brazil since 2012 and was the only South American date of the tour.

No tickets were required for the event, with fans granted entry on a first-come-first-serve basis on the day of the performance.

The star performed for over two hours, delivering a 26-song setlist featuring guest appearances

According to Reuters, many attendees had waited for hours or even days to secure a good spot, while others watched from boats or beachfront apartments. The show was also broadcast live on Brazilian free-to-air television network TV Globo.

The event was presented by financial services company Itaú, and sponsored by the City of Rio de Janeiro, the State Government of Rio de Janeiro and Heineken, with support from Deezer.

Before Saturday night, Madonna’s best-attended show was a performance at Parc de Sceaux in Paris, France on 1987’s Who’s That Girl World Tour, which drew 131,100 concertgoers.

Copacabana Beach is renowned for mega concerts by artists such as The Rolling Stones in 2006 and Rod Stewart, who broke the world record for the most-attended concert of all time when he performed there in front of 4.2 million people in 1994.

Madonna launched The Celebration Tour in London last October with the first of six sold-out nights at The O2. Its European leg grossed $77.5 million from 429,000 ticket sales, according to Billboard Boxscore.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|19 Jan 2024

Madonna sued by fans for starting concert late

Two concertgoers have launched legal action after claiming the pop icon's recent Brooklyn gig kicked off two hours later than advertised

News|26 Mar 2024

Madonna confirms Copacabana Beach tour finale

The free concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is expected to be the biggest gig of the Queen of Pop's career

The Weeknd, Wireless 2017, Finsbury Park, Festival Republic, James Bridle
News|18 Jan 2024

London’s ‘biggest electronic show ever’ announced

International DJ Michael Bibi will headline One Life at Finsbury Park on 6 July, presented by Festival Republic and Cream

News|14 Mar 2024

André Rieu plays UAE’s biggest classical concert

Promoted by MAC Global, the Dutch violinist's debut Abu Dhabi show attracted 12,000 people to Etihad Arena on Yas Island last weekend

News|12 Mar 2024

Madonna to wrap up tour with Copacabana Beach gig?

The Queen of Pop is reportedly planning a free show in Rio de Janeiro in May to conclude her 40th anniversary tour

