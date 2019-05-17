PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Awakenings ‘heartbroken’ after calling off final day

10 Jul 2023
news

Live Nation acquires Colombia’s Páramo Presenta

10 Jul 2023
news

The Weeknd breaks London Stadium attendance record

10 Jul 2023
news

Noel Gallagher gig cancelled after bomb threat

10 Jul 2023

Popular articles

news|10 Jul 2023

LGBTIQ+ List 2023: Meet this year’s queer pioneers

news|07 Jul 2023

More Brixton Academy shows cancelled

news|07 Jul 2023

MSG Sphere Vegas reveals ‘world’s biggest LED screen’

news|06 Jul 2023

CTS Eventim JV wins €243m from German government

news|06 Jul 2023

P&J Live head discusses first full year of trading

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

feature

IQ 120: The Pride takeover edition has arrived

The July 2023 edition includes the LGBTIQ+ List, a report on Elton John's swansong tour, an overview of the live drag industry and much more

10 Jul 2023
news

LGBTIQ+ List 2023: Meet this year’s queer pioneers

10 Jul 2023
news

More Brixton Academy shows cancelled

07 Jul 2023
Latest jobs

AssistantPrimary Talent International

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Website & Insights ManagerIndependent Society of Musicians (ISM)

London, UKFull Time£35K - £40K DOE

Conference ProgrammersEurosonic Noorderslag

Groningen, NLPart TimeTBC

Head Of TicketingFKP Scorpio UK

London, UKFull TimeDOE

news

OpenAir St. Gallen hails ‘euphoric’ 45th edition

07 Jul 2023
news

MSG Sphere Vegas reveals ‘world’s biggest LED screen’

07 Jul 2023
news

C3 Presents investor closes new $760m fund

07 Jul 2023
news

Taylor Swift ruled out of Glasto by new Eras shows

06 Jul 2023
feature

The big business of touring entertainment

In this opening chapter from IQ's first Touring Entertainment Report, we delve into the world of the audience creators

28 Jun 2023
news

CTS Eventim JV wins €243m from German government

06 Jul 2023
news

P&J Live head discusses first full year of trading

06 Jul 2023
news

The Eagles to end 52-year career with final tour

06 Jul 2023
news

Tomorrowland announces partnership with TikTok

05 Jul 2023