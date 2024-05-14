Jason Miller steps down at Eventim Live Asia

Miller partnered with CTS to launch the Singapore-headquartered JV in 2021 and will reportedly retain his ownership stake

Eventim Live Asia (ELA) CEO Jason Miller is stepping down from operational duties at the company, but will retain his ownership stake.

CTS Eventim launched ELA, an expansion of its European promoter alliance Eventim Live, in 2021 with a focus on China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Singapore-headquartered ELA was founded as a partnership between CTS and Miller. However, Music Business Worldwide reports the former CAA agent and Live Nation executive has announced his departure from the JV after three years at the helm.

Under Miller’s leadership, ELA staged events in 20 cities, spanning 13 countries and four continents.

“The people are in place and the foundation has been laid for ELA to continue to gain market share and thrive”

“We launched ELA during the height of the pandemic with the simple goal of expanding CTS Eventim‘s global footprint. I am proud to say that we have accomplished our mission,” says Miller. “Over the past years, I have assembled a diverse, talented team in three countries, and together we have produced an incredible run of successful shows. The people are in place and the foundation has been laid for ELA to continue to gain market share and thrive.

“Live entertainment is booming, and I am excited to explore new opportunities to build and further develop great businesses within our industry.”

Miller was previously Live Nation’s SVP of international and emerging markets, leading LN’s touring activity across its Asia and the Middle East offices prior to his departure in 2020. He produced 80% of the last decade’s highest-grossing Asian tours for Western artists, including Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Madonna, Maroon 5 and U2.

Miller is yet to elaborate further on his future plans.

