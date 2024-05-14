x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Jason Miller steps down at Eventim Live Asia

Miller partnered with CTS to launch the Singapore-headquartered JV in 2021 and will reportedly retain his ownership stake

By James Hanley on 14 May 2024

Jason Miller, Eventim Live Asia

Jason Miller


Eventim Live Asia (ELA) CEO Jason Miller is stepping down from operational duties at the company, but will retain his ownership stake.

CTS Eventim launched ELA, an expansion of its European promoter alliance Eventim Live, in 2021 with a focus on China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Singapore-headquartered ELA was founded as a partnership between CTS and Miller. However, Music Business Worldwide reports the former CAA agent and Live Nation executive has announced his departure from the JV after three years at the helm.

Under Miller’s leadership, ELA staged events in 20 cities, spanning 13 countries and four continents.

“The people are in place and the foundation has been laid for ELA to continue to gain market share and thrive”

“We launched ELA during the height of the pandemic with the simple goal of expanding CTS Eventim‘s global footprint. I am proud to say that we have accomplished our mission,” says Miller. “Over the past years, I have assembled a diverse, talented team in three countries, and together we have produced an incredible run of successful shows. The people are in place and the foundation has been laid for ELA to continue to gain market share and thrive.

“Live entertainment is booming, and I am excited to explore new opportunities to build and further develop great businesses within our industry.”

Miller was previously Live Nation’s SVP of international and emerging markets, leading LN’s touring activity across its Asia and the Middle East offices prior to his departure in 2020. He produced 80% of the last decade’s highest-grossing Asian tours for Western artists, including Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Madonna, Maroon 5 and U2.

Miller is yet to elaborate further on his future plans.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

CTS Eventim's Rainer Appel at ILMC 2015
News|28 Mar 2024

CTS Eventim EVP steps down after 26 years

Rainer Appel will leave the firm at the end of March, transitioning to an advisory role for the German live entertainment firm

News|04 Jan 2024

ASM Global names Jason Rio SVP live entertainment

Rio has previously worked for Live Nation, Ambassador Theatre Group and President Barack Obama, and spent 20 years as an artist manager

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim
News|16 Nov 2023

CTS Eventim revenues hit €1.75bn for year-to-date

Tours by Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Coldplay have lifted the German-headquartered pan-European giant to new heights in 2023 so far

News|21 Nov 2023

CTS Eventim expands South American ticketing biz

The ticketing giant has acquired Punto Ticket in Chile and Teleticket in Peru via its joint venture with Sony Music Latin Iberia

News|29 Nov 2023

Groundbreaking for CTS Eventim’s new Milan venue

"We envision this new landmark as a cultural and sporting hub that will showcase Milan to the world," says Klaus-Peter Schulenberg

Most Viewed Stories

news|09 May 2024

Private equity & live music: Who owns what?

news|13 May 2024

Co-op Live set to open with Elbow concert

news|13 May 2024

Sphere #2: Talks ongoing ‘with several markets’

news|10 May 2024

Israel protests shroud Eurovision final build-up

news|10 May 2024

Ukrainian artist plays three sold-out arena shows in Kyiv

news|13 May 2024

Fan suffers ‘catastrophic’ injuries at concert

news|10 May 2024

MVT announces venue purchase, new hires

news|09 May 2024

Endeavor posts Q1 loss despite WME growth

news|10 May 2024

Gigpig secures £1.3m investment

news|11 May 2024

CMS calls for ticket levy for grassroots venues

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

CTS Eventim's Rainer Appel at ILMC 2015
News|28 Mar 2024

CTS Eventim EVP steps down after 26 years

Rainer Appel will leave the firm at the end of March, transitioning to an advisory role for the German live entertainment firm

News|04 Jan 2024

ASM Global names Jason Rio SVP live entertainment

Rio has previously worked for Live Nation, Ambassador Theatre Group and President Barack Obama, and spent 20 years as an artist manager

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim
News|16 Nov 2023

CTS Eventim revenues hit €1.75bn for year-to-date

Tours by Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Coldplay have lifted the German-headquartered pan-European giant to new heights in 2023 so far

News|21 Nov 2023

CTS Eventim expands South American ticketing biz

The ticketing giant has acquired Punto Ticket in Chile and Teleticket in Peru via its joint venture with Sony Music Latin Iberia

News|29 Nov 2023

Groundbreaking for CTS Eventim’s new Milan venue

"We envision this new landmark as a cultural and sporting hub that will showcase Milan to the world," says Klaus-Peter Schulenberg

IQ Jobs Board

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K

Office SupportInternational Talent Booking (ITB)

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Accounts Assistant (2 Days a Week)esk

Edinburgh, UKPart Time£25K - £28K