Travis Scott extends European tour after sellouts

The US rapper has added shows in Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany to the European leg of his world tour
By James Hanley on 14 May 2024
Travis Scott has extended his 2024 European tour after the first batch of arena and stadium concerts sold out after going on sale last Friday (10 May).
The Texan rapper, who is represented by WME’s James Rubin, has sold out German venues such as the 43,661-capacity Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne (20 July) and the 48,300-capacity Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt (27 July) as part of the Live Nation-promoted run, which initially ran to 12 shows.
The European leg of the UTOPIA – Circus Maximus World Tour will also feature his largest-ever UK headline show – a 48,256-cap date at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
New dates include stops at WiZink Arena in Madrid, Spain (30 July) and MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal (2 August), as well as second shows at Arnhem’s GelreDome in the Netherlands (30 June) and in Frankfurt on 26 July. Tickets for the additional concerts go on sale this Friday 17 May.
From every ticket sold, €1/£1 will go to Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation, which aims to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programmes to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavours.
The 33-year-old’s 2023 North American UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour drew 525,255 fans to gross US$71,228,692 at the box office.
Last week, it was announced that nine of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits filed against Scott and other parties over the 2021 Astroworld disaster have been settled.
The revised list of 2024 tour dates is as follows:
Friday, 28 June: Netherlands, Arnhem – GelreDome
Sunday, 30 June: Arnhem, Netherlands – GelreDome – NEW DATE
Tuesday, 2 July: Poland, Krakow – TAURON Arena
Thursday, 5 July: Switzerland, Zurich – Hallenstadion
Saturday, 6 July: France, Nice – Allianz Riviera
Monday, 8 July: Belgium, Antwerp – Sportpaleis
Thursday, 11 July: UK, London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Saturday, 13 July: UK, Manchester – Co-op Live
Tuesday, 16 July: Germany, Hamburg – Barclays Arena
Thursday, 18 July: Czech Republic, Prague – O2 Arena
Saturday, 20 July: Germany, Cologne – RheinEnergieSTADION
Tuesday, 23 July: Italy, Milan – Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
Friday, 26 July: Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park – NEW DATE
Saturday, 27 July: Germany, Frankfurt – Deutsche Bank Park
Tuesday, 30 July: Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center – NEW DATE
Friday, 2 August: Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena – NEW DATE
