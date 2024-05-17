x

news

UTA names Obi Asika among five new music partners

US-based music agents Kevin Gimble, Steve Gordon, Jeffrey Hasson and Matt Meyer have also become partners at the agency

By James Hanley on 17 May 2024

Echo Location’s Obi Asika becomes co-head of UTA's UK office

Obi Asika


United Talent Agency (UTA) has promoted five music agents to partner, including UK office co-head Obi Asika.

The company acquired Asika’s Echo Location Talent Agency back in 2021, in a deal that saw him assume the role of co-head of UTA’s London office alongside Neil Warnock. Asika is also co-founder of festival brand Afro Nation.

UTA has also named US-based music agents Kevin Gimble, Steve Gordon, Jeffrey Hasson and Matt Meyer among 24 new partners, spanning talent, publishing, comedy touring, executive search, endorsements & voiceover, MediaLink and KLUTCH Sports Group.

“Each of these new partners embodies UTA’s commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration”

“Each of these new partners embodies UTA’s commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration, which translates into impeccable service for our clients,” says UTA president David Kramer. “We are thrilled to welcome them to the UTA partnership. I’m especially encouraged to see the wide variety of newer departments and businesses this group of partners hails from, reflecting the success of our expansion and diversification strategy over the past several years.”

Other new partners include Dan Constable (endorsements & voiceover), Devrie DeMarco (MediaLink), Doug Edley (comedy touring), Roysi Erbes (UTA executive search), Heidi Feigin (comedy touring), Andrew Feinberg (KLUTCH Sports Group), Christy Fletcher (publishing), Michele James (UTA executive search), Damon Lau (UTA Creators) and Byrd Leavell (publishing).

The list is completed by Albert Lee (publishing), Nicole Lynn (KLUTCH Sports Group), Nigel Meiojas (talent), Brian Nossokoff (talent), Jennifer Palacios (entertainment & culture marketing), Andrea Kerr Redniss, Donna Sharp, Christopher Vollmer and Mark Wagman (all MediaLink).

UTA has promoted almost 130 people over the past year. As part of the firm’s multi-year expansion strategy, recent acquisitions have included sports agency Rep 1 Baseball and One Legacy Sports Management by KLUTCH, Gen Z-focused JUV Consulting, literary agency Fletcher & Co. and executive search firm James & Co. The company has also opened new offices in Atlanta and expanded its presence in London.

 

