Madonna confirms rearranged North America tour

The pop icon, who turns 65 today, was forced to postpone her 40-plus date North America run after being hospitalised earlier this year

The North American leg of Madonna’s Celebration Tour has been rescheduled and will now take place immediately following the originally announced UK and Europe dates.

The pop icon, who turns 65 today, was forced to postpone her 40-plus date run in the US, Canada and Mexico earlier this year after being hospitalised with a serious bacterial infection.

Announced in January, the tour was extended multiple times after selling out 36 shows and shifting over 600,000 tickets. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of her breakout single Holiday, the singer is due to perform music spanning her entire career, from 1983’s self-titled debut album to 2019’s Madame X in her first tour since 2020.

The global outing was originally due to start in Vancouver in July, but will now begin at The O2 in London on 14 October, followed by shows across Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

“Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future”

The North American leg will kick off on 13 December at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honoured on the new dates, except Los Angeles and one date in New York due to a venue change. Due to scheduling conflicts, concerts in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix have been cancelled.

“Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future,” says promoter Live Nation.

In New York, fans holding tickets to the previously scheduled Madison Square Garden concert on 27 August will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to the newly added Barclays Center performance on Saturday 16 December. In Los Angeles, fans holding tickets to the shows previously scheduled at Crypto.com Arena and Kia Forum will also have an opportunity to purchase tickets to the new Kia Forum dates prior to the public onsale.

Tickets for the original shows will be automatically refunded to the original purchaser, with Ticketmaster providing all affected fans with a dedicated link and a unique code based on the quality of their previous seat locations to purchase tickets to the new dates.

The tour is currently slated to wrap up with two nights in Mexico City at Palacio De Los Deportes from 20-21 April 2024.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.