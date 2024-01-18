London’s ‘biggest electronic show ever’ announced

International DJ Michael Bibi will headline One Life at Finsbury Park on 6 July, presented by Festival Republic and Cream

British DJ, producer and label founder Michael Bibi has announced a 45,000-cap homecoming event at London’s Finsbury Park, billed as the biggest electronic music show ever to take place in the capital.

Presented by Festival Republic and Cream, the show will take place on Saturday 6 July as part of Bibi’s One Life tour.

The 33-year-old is returning to touring after being diagnosed with CNS Lymphoma, a rare form of brain and spinal cancer. In December last year, he revealed he was cancer-free after undergoing intense treatment.

“I’m excited to give something back to my hometown after all the support and love I received during my cancer treatment,” says Bibi, founder of record label Solid Grooves.

“Money raised helps the incredible team at the charity to continue to provide the very best treatment and care and drives forward life-saving research”

The One Life tour will also be supporting various cancer charities including The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the work of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, where Bibi received his treatment. There will be the opportunity to make a donation to the charity when purchasing tickets.

“We’re hugely grateful to Michael for his generous support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity as part of his upcoming London show,” says Vicky Johnson, associate director of public fundraising and engagement at The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. “Money raised helps the incredible team at the charity to continue to provide the very best treatment and care and drives forward life-saving research to develop new treatments for the benefit of cancer patients globally.”

The full lineup is yet to be revealed, but promoters expect tickets to sell fast, with 200,000 sign ups already received ahead of the 26 January onsale.

