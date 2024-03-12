x

news

Madonna to wrap up tour with Copacabana Beach show

The Queen of Pop is reportedly planning a free gig in Rio de Janeiro in May to conclude her 40th anniversary tour

By James Hanley on 12 Mar 2024

Madonna


image © Ricardo Gomes

Madonna is set to wrap up her Celebration Tour with potentially the biggest concert of her career.

The 65-year-old has reportedly lined up a “free and historic” show on Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach. Visit Rio, the city’s official tourism office, also told Brazilians to “get ready” for the event, which is yet to be officially confirmed.

The New York Daily News reports the May gig, paid for by the Brazilian bank Itaú, would mark the pop icon’s 40 years in music, as well as the bank’s 100th anniversary.

“Yes, it’s true: Madonna is coming to Brazil for a mega show on May 4, which can potentially become the largest show of the Queen of Pop’s four-decade career,” declares Rio-based newspaper O Globo.

Free concerts on Copacabana Beach have routinely attracted in excess of one million people to concerts in the past. The Rolling Stones’ famous 2006 show pulled in an estimated 1.5m fans, while a 1994 New Year’s Eve gig headlined by Rod Stewart reputedly enticed 4.2m.

Madonna’s most well-attended show to date was in front of 131,100 people in Paris, France in 1987

Madonna’s most well-attended show to date was a performance at Parc de Sceaux in Paris, France on 1987’s Who’s That Girl World Tour, which drew 131,100 concertgoers.

The Celebration Tour, which commemorates the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s breakout single Holiday, does not currently include any stops in South America. The tour launched in London last October, with the European leg grossing $77.5 million from 429,000 ticket sales, according to Billboard Boxscore.

The North American leg, which was rescheduled after Madonna was hospitalised with a serious bacterial infection, began in December 2023 and is due to conclude in April with five nights at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City.

In January, Madonna and tour promoter Live Nation said they would “vigorously” contest a lawsuit filed by two fans after the singer started a concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center more than two hours late.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

News|29 Sep 2023

Beyoncé smashes Madonna box office record

Renaissance has overtaken Sticky & Sweet as the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in Billboard Boxscore history

News|19 Jan 2024

Madonna sued by fans for starting concert late

Two concertgoers have launched legal action after claiming the pop icon's recent Brooklyn gig kicked off two hours later than advertised

News|25 Jan 2024

Madonna to ‘vigorously’ contest legal action

The singer and Live Nation are being sued by two fans after the 65-year-old started a show two hours later than advertised

News|05 Jan 2024

Show cancelled after grenades thrown outside venue

The concert by Latin singer Larry Hernández had been due to take place at Casa Blanca in Tijuana, Mexico on New Year's Eve

Sheeran's Mathematics tour wowed the crowds in Cardiff
News|19 Feb 2024

Late venue switch for Ed Sheeran’s Indonesia show

The singer-songwriter's concert at the GBK Main Stadium next month will now take place at Jakarta International Stadium

