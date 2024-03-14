x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

André Rieu plays UAE’s biggest classical concert

Promoted by MAC Global, the Dutch violinist's debut Abu Dhabi show attracted 12,000 people to Etihad Arena on Yas Island last weekend

By James Hanley on 14 Mar 2024

André Rieu at Etihad Arena


image © Jeffrey Pabroquez

Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu’s debut performance in Abu Dhabi has broken the record for the biggest-selling classical concert in the UAE.

Presented by pan-regional concert promoter MAC Global in association with Abu Dhabi Culture, the 9 March show pulled 12,000 people to the Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

Originally planned for 10,000 guests, organisers released an additional 2,000 tickets in response to public demand.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed history being made with the largest classical concert ever held in the UAE”

“Bringing André Rieu to Abu Dhabi has been a tremendous honour and the overwhelming response reaffirms our commitment to delivering unforgettable entertainment experiences,” says Rob McIntosh, CEO of MAC Global. “We are thrilled to have witnessed history being made with the largest classical concert ever held in the UAE.”

Part of Sony Music Entertainment, MAC Global was set up in 2014 by McIntosh and Daniel Goldberg and has staged a wide range of gigs in the Middle East from Michael Bublé to Tiësto.

The company’s upcoming presentations include Tom Grennan at The Agenda, Dubai on 24 May and Take That at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi on 25 October.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

News|20 Feb 2024

AEG’s Lucy Noble on taking classical to the masses

The company's artistic director reflects on her first year in the role and shares her ambitions in a new interview with IQ

Jonathan Lipitz, Yellow Brick
News|09 Oct 2023

‘The biggest-ever disaster at a music festival’

Promoters in Israel have spoken to IQ about the impact of this weekend's attacks on their lives and businesses...

News|13 Nov 2023

Ally Pally toasts biggest year of music

"The number and profile of artists playing here has been mind-blowing," says director of events and festivals Simon Fell

The Weeknd, Wireless 2017, Finsbury Park, Festival Republic, James Bridle
News|18 Jan 2024

London’s ‘biggest electronic show ever’ announced

International DJ Michael Bibi will headline One Life at Finsbury Park on 6 July, presented by Festival Republic and Cream

News|01 Feb 2024

Tele2 Arena to host Sweden’s biggest hip-hop gig

Swedish rapper Ant Wan will make history at the 45,000-cap Stockholm stadium this October, promoted by FKP Scorpio Sweden

Popular articles

news|11 Mar 2024

Appeals court backs Lizzo over $5m festival fee

news|11 Mar 2024

Music festival ‘visionary’ Vince Power dies at 76

news|12 Mar 2024

Artists withdraw from SXSW over Israel-Gaza war

news|13 Mar 2024

Festival bills ’24: Paléo, Lolla Berlin, Pukkelpop

news|13 Mar 2024

SXSW responds to criticism amid artist boycott

news|12 Mar 2024

Madonna to wrap up tour with Copacabana Beach gig?

news|13 Mar 2024

UK ticket touts convicted in ‘landmark’ £6.5m case

news|12 Mar 2024

Behind the scenes of P!nk’s Summer Carnival

news|11 Mar 2024

Academy Music Group appoints Liam Boylan as CEO

news|13 Mar 2024

CAA promotes trio to agents

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Related Stories

News|20 Feb 2024

AEG’s Lucy Noble on taking classical to the masses

The company's artistic director reflects on her first year in the role and shares her ambitions in a new interview with IQ

Jonathan Lipitz, Yellow Brick
News|09 Oct 2023

‘The biggest-ever disaster at a music festival’

Promoters in Israel have spoken to IQ about the impact of this weekend's attacks on their lives and businesses...

News|13 Nov 2023

Ally Pally toasts biggest year of music

"The number and profile of artists playing here has been mind-blowing," says director of events and festivals Simon Fell

The Weeknd, Wireless 2017, Finsbury Park, Festival Republic, James Bridle
News|18 Jan 2024

London’s ‘biggest electronic show ever’ announced

International DJ Michael Bibi will headline One Life at Finsbury Park on 6 July, presented by Festival Republic and Cream

News|01 Feb 2024

Tele2 Arena to host Sweden’s biggest hip-hop gig

Swedish rapper Ant Wan will make history at the 45,000-cap Stockholm stadium this October, promoted by FKP Scorpio Sweden

Latest jobs

Production ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Time£38K - £45K

Ticketing ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Time£34K - £40K

Programming Manager, The StreetCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £42K + Bonus

Grants & Programme ManagerPRS Foundation

London, UKPart Time£17K - £18.75K