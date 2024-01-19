Madonna sued by fans for starting concert late

Two concertgoers have launched legal action after claiming the pop icon's recent Brooklyn gig kicked off two hours later than advertised

Madonna, Live Nation and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center are being sued in the US by two fans who allege the singer started her recent New York concert two hours late.

Madonna performed three nights at Barclays Center last month as part of the North America leg of her ongoing 40th anniversary Celebration Tour. Plaintiffs Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden say the 13 December show was advertised as starting at 8.30pm but did not commence until 10.30pm.

Fellows and Hadden add they “would not have paid for tickets” had they known it would not finish until 1am, and claim “false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices” in the lawsuit filed in Brooklyn federal court.

“Many ticketholders who attended concerts on a weeknight had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day,” states the filing. “Defendants failed to provide any notice to the ticketholders that the concerts would start much later than the start time printed on the ticket and as advertised, which resulted in the ticketholders waiting for hours.

As the show ended past midnight, the pair – who are suing for unspecified damages – say they were “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs”.

“Madonna had demonstrated flippant difficulty in ensuring a timely or complete performance”

The lawsuit is seeking class action status due to the 65-year-old allegedly having a “long history of arriving and starting her concerts late”.

“Madonna had demonstrated flippant difficulty in ensuring a timely or complete performance, and defendants were aware that any statement as to a start time for a show constituted, at best, optimistic speculation,” it adds.

The Guardian reports that Fellows and Hadden are accusing Madonna, Barclays Center and tour promoter Live Nation of “unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices” for the late start time, which they argue represents a breach of contract and “a wanton exercise in false advertising”, as well as “negligent misrepresentation”.

ABC7 reports the pop icon faced similar legal action during her 2019 Madame X Tour, but the suits were later voluntarily dismissed.

Madonna, Live Nation and the Barclays Center have been approached for comment.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.