LN credits all-in pricing for 8% sales uptick

The programme has been rolled out across all Live Nation venues and festivals in the US over the past six months

Live Nation reports that its all-in ticket pricing policy has resulted in an 8% increase in completed sales in the programme’s first six months.

The initiative, which shows customers the total price and fees associated with their tickets upfront, has been rolled out across all Live Nation venues and festivals in the US. As well as delivering greater transparency for fans, the company says it has increased sales for artists and seen fewer abandoned carts at checkout.

The data comes as policymakers in the House prepare to vote on the TICKET Act, which aims to ensure transparent pricing for consumers among other ticket reforms.

“Showing the total cost to walk in the door upfront is better for fans and artists”

“Showing the total cost to walk in the door upfront is better for fans and artists,” says Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino. “We’re proud to have led the industry in adapting this common sense policy, and we encourage Congress to enact a nationwide law so every ticket buyer benefits from this transparency, no matter where they are buying their tickets.”

Live Nation was among a number of companies in the US that pledged to adopt “all-in” ticket pricing last summer. It has also supported the passage of all-in pricing laws in states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota, New York and Tennessee.

However, it warns that many resale platforms are still not compliant with these state-led transparency standards and is encouraging consumers to report illegal drip pricing on other ticketing platforms to their state Attorney General’s office.

Live Nation also backs other ticketing reforms that benefit consumers including banning speculative ticketing, allowing artists to cap resale markups, and enhancing legislation against buying tickets with bots.

All-in pricing could also be mandated in the UK as part of proposed legislation passed in the House of Lords. A recent report from consumer body Which? revealed that “bewildering” and “sneaky” additional fees make up 25% of UK gig ticket prices.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.