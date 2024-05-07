x

news

Green Day announce first-ever Middle East gig

The American punk-rock band will perform in January 2025 at the 30,000-capacity Expo City Dubai

By Lisa Henderson on 07 May 2024


image © Flickr/Sven-Sebastian Sajak

Green Day have announced their first-ever concert in the Middle East, set to take place in Dubai next year.

The American punk-rock band will perform on 27 January 2025 at Expo City Dubai, a 30,000-capacity open-air concert venue.

The historic concert will be the first standalone large-scale concert in the Expo precinct, according to promoter All Things Live Middle East.

The trio, comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, will be supported by fellow American punk-rock band The Offspring.

“Book your tickets early because we fully expect this show to sell out”

“Green Day need no introduction – they are without doubt one of the most requested rock bands in our region and we are thrilled to be bringing them to the UAE for their first show in the Middle East,” says Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East.

“My advice to those fans wishing to watch this historic event is to book your tickets early because we fully expect this show to sell out.”

Ticket prices for the concert range from AED 445 (€113) to AED 3,000 (€759), further details can be found here.

Green Day’s global stadium outing, The Saviors Tour, kicks off in Europe on 30 May 2024. The band are booked by CAA worldwide and managed by Crush Music.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

