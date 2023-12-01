UK lineups for 2024: All Points East, R&L and more

Boardmasters, Slam Dunk, Lytham Festival and Summer Sessions have also added new names to their 2024 editions

The UK’s 2024 festival season is beginning to take shape, with lineup announcements from All Points East, Reading & Leeds, Boardmasters, Slam Dunk, Lytham Festival and Summer Sessions.

LCD Soundsystem have been announced to headline London’s All Points East 2024, promoted by AEG Presents.

The New York-hailing electro-punk band, who headlined the inaugural edition of the festival back in 2018, will return to top the bill at Victoria Park on Friday 23 August for the Bank Holiday Weekend.

They’ll be joined by Jai Paul, Pixies, Floating Points, Jockstrap, Nation of Language, Sofia Kourtesis and Eyedress.

The news comes after Loyle Carner was announced as All Points East’s first headliner, to be joined by Nas, Ezra Collective, Sainté, Joe James, ENNY and Navy Blue. More headliners and other acts are expected to be revealed soon.

Reading & Leeds 2024, meanwhile, will be headlined by Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen.

The legendary twin-site festival is due to return to Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds across August Bank Holiday Weekend (21-25).

21 Savage, Jorja Smith and The Prodigy, Raye, Skrillex, Spiritbox and Digga D are also set to perform at the Festival Republic-promoted event.

The first wave of artists appearing at Boardmasters 2024 have been announced, with Stormzy, Chase & Status and Becky Hill leading the line-up.

Next year’s edition of the Superstruct-backed festival will be held between 7-11 August, and take place on the usual sites on the Cornish Coast – Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach.

Over 30 other acts have also been locked in for the 2024 edition, including Becky Hill, Bicep, Nia Archives, Tom Odell, Soft Play, English Teacher and Katy B.

The surf and music festival is hoping to increase its capacity to 65,000 by 2025 after submitting a licensing application to Cornwall Council.

Slam Dunk festival will make its return to Hatfield Park and Leeds Temple Newsam Park on 25 and 26 May, with acts including You Me At Six, the All-American Rejects and I Prevail.

Also on the bill is Boys Like Girls, We The Kings, Funeral For A Friend, Asking Alexandria, I Prevail, The Interrupters, Waterparks, Palaye Royale, Pale Waves, Bob Vylan, Pennywise, The Skints, Goldfinger, LA Dispute, Mad Caddies, Mom Jeans, One Step Closer, Artio, Røry, Set It Off, The Bouncing Souls, The Selecter, The Wonder Years and L.S. Dunes.

Lytham Festival, the biggest in the North West, has also announced the line-up for the 2024 edition, featuring artists including Hozier, Courteeners, Madness and more.

Rick Astley, Johnny Marr, The Kooks and more are also booked to play the next instalment, set for Lytham Green from 3–7 July.

Summer Sessions, Scotland’s long-running live music series, has added Tom Jones, James and Johnny Marr to the bill.

They join the previously announced Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jess Glynne and DJ Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics as headliners.

As previously reported, Live Nation, DF Concerts and Cuffe & Taylor are expanding Summer Sessions to five new destinations in England and Wales in 2024.

The new 15,000 to 30,000-cap events will take place in Bedford’s Bedford Park, Chepstow Racecourse, Derby’s Markeaton Park, Plymouth’s The Hoe and Southampton’s Guildhall Square.

