news

Twenty One Pilots announce global headline outing

The Grammy Award-winning duo are due to play 60 arena dates across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand

By Lisa Henderson on 28 Mar 2024


Twenty One Pilots have announced their biggest-ever headline tour, with stops in North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

The Clancy World Tour, produced by Live Nation, will span 60 arena dates worldwide between August 2024 and May 2025.

Kicking off in North America, the tour stops off at venues including Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, LA’s Inuit Dome and Las Vegas’s MGM Grand Garden Arena, before wrapping on 12 October.

On 21 November, the duo will perform one show in New Zealand at the Spark Arena before heading to Australia for a trio of dates.

The Clancy World Tour will resume on 7 April for the European and UK leg, visiting venues such as The O2 in London, WiZink Arena in Madrid and Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

The tour will mark the release of their forthcoming album, Clancy, to be released on 17 May via Fueled By Ramen.

Twenty One Pilots are represented by CAA worldwide.

The Clancy World Tour dates:

August 15, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena

August 18, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

August 21, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center

August 22, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 24, 2024 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

August 25, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

August 27, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome

August 28, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome

August 30, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

August 31, 2024 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 3, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center

September 4, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center

September 6, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

September 10, 2024 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

September 11, 2024 Orlando, FL Kia Center

September 13, 2024 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

September 14, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

September 15, 2024 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

September 17, 2024 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

September 18, 2024 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

September 20, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden

September 25, 2024 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

September 27, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

September 28, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 29, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

October 1, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center

October 2, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center

October 4, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

October 5, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

October 8, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 9, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

October 10, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

October 12, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

November 17, 2024 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena

November 19, 2024 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

November 21, 2024 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre

November 24, 2024 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena

April 7, 2025 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena

April 8, 2025 Berlin, DE Uber Arena

April 9, 2025 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena

April 12, 2025 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

April 13, 2025 Vienna, AT Wiener Stadthalle

April 16, 2025 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion

April 17, 2025 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena

April 21, 2025 Madrid, ES WiZink Center

April 22, 2025 Barcelona, ES Palau San Jordi

April 24, 2025 Lyon, FR LDLC Arena

April 27, 2025 Munich, DE Olympiahalle

April 28, 2025 Milan, IT Forum

April 30, 2025 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

May 1, 2025 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

May 2, 2025 Paris, FR Accor Arena

May 5, 2025 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

May 6, 2025 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

May 8, 2025 Belfast, UK SSE Arena Belfast

May 9, 2025 Dublin, IE 3Arena

May 11, 2025 Manchester, UK AO Arena

May 13, 2025 London, UK The O2

May 14, 2025 London, UK The O2

 

