Twenty One Pilots announce global headline outing

The Grammy Award-winning duo are due to play 60 arena dates across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand
By Lisa Henderson on 28 Mar 2024
Twenty One Pilots have announced their biggest-ever headline tour, with stops in North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.
The Clancy World Tour, produced by Live Nation, will span 60 arena dates worldwide between August 2024 and May 2025.
Kicking off in North America, the tour stops off at venues including Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, LA’s Inuit Dome and Las Vegas’s MGM Grand Garden Arena, before wrapping on 12 October.
On 21 November, the duo will perform one show in New Zealand at the Spark Arena before heading to Australia for a trio of dates.
The Clancy World Tour will resume on 7 April for the European and UK leg, visiting venues such as The O2 in London, WiZink Arena in Madrid and Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.
The tour will mark the release of their forthcoming album, Clancy, to be released on 17 May via Fueled By Ramen.
Twenty One Pilots are represented by CAA worldwide.
The Clancy World Tour dates:
August 15, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena
August 18, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
August 21, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center
August 22, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 24, 2024 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
August 25, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
August 27, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome
August 28, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome
August 30, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
August 31, 2024 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
September 3, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center
September 4, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center
September 6, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
September 10, 2024 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
September 11, 2024 Orlando, FL Kia Center
September 13, 2024 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
September 14, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
September 15, 2024 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
September 17, 2024 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
September 18, 2024 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
September 20, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden
September 25, 2024 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
September 27, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
September 28, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 29, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
October 1, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center
October 2, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center
October 4, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
October 5, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
October 8, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 9, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
October 10, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
October 12, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
November 17, 2024 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena
November 19, 2024 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena
November 21, 2024 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre
November 24, 2024 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena
April 7, 2025 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena
April 8, 2025 Berlin, DE Uber Arena
April 9, 2025 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena
April 12, 2025 Prague, CZ O2 Arena
April 13, 2025 Vienna, AT Wiener Stadthalle
April 16, 2025 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion
April 17, 2025 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena
April 21, 2025 Madrid, ES WiZink Center
April 22, 2025 Barcelona, ES Palau San Jordi
April 24, 2025 Lyon, FR LDLC Arena
April 27, 2025 Munich, DE Olympiahalle
April 28, 2025 Milan, IT Forum
April 30, 2025 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
May 1, 2025 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
May 2, 2025 Paris, FR Accor Arena
May 5, 2025 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena
May 6, 2025 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
May 8, 2025 Belfast, UK SSE Arena Belfast
May 9, 2025 Dublin, IE 3Arena
May 11, 2025 Manchester, UK AO Arena
May 13, 2025 London, UK The O2
May 14, 2025 London, UK The O2
