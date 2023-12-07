CAA announce the launch of CAA Latino

The agency is formalising its “longstanding efforts to support and amplify Latino and Hispanic representation across media and entertainment"

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has announced the launch of CAA Latino, to formalise what the agency described as its “longstanding efforts to support and amplify Latino and Hispanic representation across media and entertainment.”

The agency’s Latino and Hispanic clients include Enrique Iglesias, Jennifer Lopez, Pedro Pascal, Becky G., Ricky Martin, Jenna Ortega, Salma Hayek and many more.

“Building upon the agency’s success with existing clients, CAA Latino’s agency-wide, cross-department work will create and maximize new revenue and business opportunities for Latino and Hispanic clients across music, film, television, endorsements, sports, business development, and more,” according to a press release announcing the launch.

The team of CAA Latino is led by Rudy Lopez Negrete (latin music and brand partnership agent); Toby Borg (head of global client strategy); Marielena Acevedo and Erik Toral (global client strategy executives); Dania Echeverri and Camila Seta (CAA brand consulting executives); and André Vargas (CAA’s chief data officer).

More than 30 colleagues across the agency’s businesses and offices will be “key contributors” to CAA Latino’s work, according to the press release announcing the launch of CAA Latino.

“Latino and Hispanic talent and creators have a large and ever-growing impact on culture globally,” a joint comment from Negrete and Borg reads.

“CAA Latino supercharges the company’s integrated and collaborative model of service, building upon years of success championing the underrepresented Latino and Hispanic communities. Our top priorities are to change how the diverse community is depicted on screen, give greater voice to the work of Latino and Hispanic artists and storytellers, and drive new revenue for clients.”

Latinos account for the fastest-growing portion of US GDP and are the youngest and fastest-growing demographic in the country, according to the release.

“Latin music has recently reached an all-time high share of total music revenue. Over the last 20 years, $85 billion dollars has been generated at the worldwide box office by films with Latino talent in at least one of the top five roles. Hispanic viewers surpass non-Hispanic fans across major sporting events like the Super Bowl.

“Yet the community remains overlooked by companies that do not recognise Latinos as a priority demographic, resulting in continued underrepresentation, or misrepresentation, in film and television, news, book publishing, and beyond… CAA continues to prioritise and invest in a wide range of efforts and initiatives that advance opportunities for underrepresented communities within the agency and beyond.”

