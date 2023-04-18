All Things Live Middle East launches with Thomas Ovesen

The Nordic live entertainment giant has announced its first foray outside of Europe, led by Middle East veteran Thomas Ovesen

European live entertainment group All Things Live is launching a new operation in the Middle East, headed by veteran promoter Thomas Ovesen.

Ovesen has brought acts including Justin Bieber, The Eagles, Guns ‘N Roses, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John and Ed Sheeran to the region, and launched festivals such as RedFestDXB and Fiesta De Los Muertos.

The market-leading executive has gained more than 20 years of experience in the region, working at Dubai-based venues and promoters such as Coca-Cola Arena, 117 Live and Done Events before launching his own company TOP Entertainment.

The new partnership is the result of prior successful collaborations between TOP and ATL, as well as “a desire to fast-track long-term plans, increase synergies, and seize opportunities across the region”. All Things Live Middle East, based in Dubai, is already operating.

“When we decided to expand into the region, we were intent on partnering with Thomas”

“We have watched attentively as a vibrant music and entertainment scene has grown in the Middle East with great contributions from hard-working and entrepreneurial industry leaders such as Thomas Ovesen,” says Kim Worsoe, member of the executive board of All Things Live Group. “When we decided to expand into the region, we were intent on partnering with Thomas, and I am excited for the future with him leading what promises to be a regional powerhouse. Anyone who loves live entertainment – whether they are music fans or our industry colleagues – should be similarly excited.”

Ovesen adds: “All Things Live Middle East will help take regional live entertainment event promotions to the next level. ATL is an ambitious company with aggressive expansion plans, and together we will work to enhance not only the entertainment experiences available to fans across the Middle East but further evolve industry partnerships and relations when it comes to looking after performers and successfully promoting their shows.”

Since All Things Live was founded by Waterland Private Equity in 2018, it has expanded to seven European countries and 19 companies, with offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Brussels, Milan and Amsterdam.

The company’s portfolio ranges from musical productions to music festivals and standup events to stadium concerts, with The Rolling Stones, Eminem, Katy Perry and Rammstein among its clients.

