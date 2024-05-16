x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

‘A momentous day’: TICKET Act passes in the US

The bill, which would enforce all-in pricing, is "the furthest federal live event ticketing reform has gone in nearly a decade"

By James Hanley on 16 May 2024

US Energy and Commerce Committee investigate ticketing industry

Campaigners have welcomed a “huge step forward” for live event ticketing reform after the US House of Representatives voted to pass the TICKET Act, which aims to ensure transparent pricing for consumers.

The bill, which passed by 388 votes to 24, is the most comprehensive consumer protection ticketing legislation to receive a floor vote since the BOTS Act passed in 2016.

If enacted, it will enforce all-in pricing, ban speculative ticketing, ban deceptive websites and deceptive website marketing, provide fans with a full refund to cancelled events and require a report from the Federal Trade Commission on BOTS Act Enforcement.

“Today marks the furthest federal live event ticketing reform has gone in nearly a decade,” says a statement by the Ticket Buyer Bill of Rights Coalition, which was founded in February 2023 by leading consumer and fan advocacy organisations. “We applaud them for their leadership and their willingness to engage all stakeholders, especially consumer protection organisations, in seeking a truly comprehensive reform package which has consensus by virtually every stakeholder in the debate.”

Brian Hess, executive director of Sports Fans Coalition, hails the vote as “a momentous day for live event ticketing reform”.

“If enacted, this bill will guarantee fans all-in pricing, prohibitions on several deceptive sales tactics, and refund requirements for cancelled events”

“If enacted, this bill will guarantee fans all-in pricing, prohibitions on several deceptive sales tactics, and refund requirements for cancelled events,” he says. “We hope the Senate will pass this vital legislation and that President Biden will sign it shortly thereafter.”

Live Nation was among a number of companies in the US that pledged to adopt “all-in” ticket pricing last summer, and revealed ahead of the Senate hearing that its programme was responsible for an 8% increase in completed sales in its first six months.

“Showing the total cost to walk in the door upfront is better for fans and artists,” said CEO Michael Rapino. “We’re proud to have led the industry in adapting this common sense policy.”

Last year, 19 organisations from across the music industry came together to form the Fix the Tix coalition to “collectively advocate for a ticketing experience better than the nightmare many fans and artists currently navigate”. The coalition comprises firms such as Wasserman, See Tickets, Universal Music Group, Dice and the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO).

“We commend the House on passing the TICKET Act, an important step towards making comprehensive ticket legislation federal law,” says NITO MD Nathaniel Marro. “NITO now calls on the Senate to pass the Fans First Act, which includes a total ban on speculative tickets and requires itemized ticket fees at the beginning of purchase so that fans know the price they will pay and the price the artist intended. We will continue our work to move comprehensive ticket legislation forward.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

The Save Our Stages bill was passed by US lawmakers earlier this week
News|11 Dec 2023

US senators tackle touts with Fans First Act

Live Nation has backed regulations that promise to reform the live event ticketing system in the States following a string of controversies

FEAT Director Sam Shemtob
News|16 Feb 2024

Transformative ticketing resale act makes its bow

The European Union's Digital Services Act will hold the secondary market to strict guidelines

Billie Eilish will perform at Power Our Planet: Live in Paris
News|25 Apr 2024

Billie Eilish, Green Day and more back Fans First Act

More than 250 artists have signed a letter issuing support for the bill, which aims to reform the live event ticketing system in the US

Opening Night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere
News|30 Nov 2023

Next act to play MSG Sphere Las Vegas revealed

American rock band Phish will deliver a four-show run at the 20,000-capacity venue in April next year

Australian artist Tones and I
News|06 May 2024

Australian managers propose ‘support act rule’

Michael's Rule would ensure international tours include at least one local artist among the support acts

Most Viewed Stories

news|13 May 2024

Co-op Live set to open with Elbow concert

news|13 May 2024

Sphere #2: Talks ongoing ‘with several markets’

news|14 May 2024

FKP Scorpio Ent announces major expansion plans

news|14 May 2024

Travis Scott extends European tour after sellouts

news|15 May 2024

ATC’s Alex Bruford on Fontaines DC’s arena ascent

feature|14 May 2024

Country State of Mind: The rise of country music

news|13 May 2024

Fan suffers ‘catastrophic’ injuries at concert

news|14 May 2024

Jason Miller steps down at Eventim Live Asia

news|15 May 2024

LN credits all-in pricing for 8% sales uptick

news|15 May 2024

Elbow show gets Co-op Live up and running

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

The Save Our Stages bill was passed by US lawmakers earlier this week
News|11 Dec 2023

US senators tackle touts with Fans First Act

Live Nation has backed regulations that promise to reform the live event ticketing system in the States following a string of controversies

FEAT Director Sam Shemtob
News|16 Feb 2024

Transformative ticketing resale act makes its bow

The European Union's Digital Services Act will hold the secondary market to strict guidelines

Billie Eilish will perform at Power Our Planet: Live in Paris
News|25 Apr 2024

Billie Eilish, Green Day and more back Fans First Act

More than 250 artists have signed a letter issuing support for the bill, which aims to reform the live event ticketing system in the US

Opening Night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere
News|30 Nov 2023

Next act to play MSG Sphere Las Vegas revealed

American rock band Phish will deliver a four-show run at the 20,000-capacity venue in April next year

Australian artist Tones and I
News|06 May 2024

Australian managers propose ‘support act rule’

Michael's Rule would ensure international tours include at least one local artist among the support acts

IQ Jobs Board

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K

Office SupportInternational Talent Booking (ITB)

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Accounts Assistant (2 Days a Week)esk

Edinburgh, UKPart Time£25K - £28K