news

Billie Eilish, Green Day and more back Fans First Act

More than 250 artists have signed a letter issuing support for the bill, which aims to reform the live event ticketing system in the US

By Lisa Henderson on 25 Apr 2024

Billie Eilish will perform at Power Our Planet: Live in Paris

Billie Eilish, Green Day and Lorde are among 250+ artists to back a bill that aims to reform the live event ticketing system in the US.

The Fans First Act, introduced by senators in December, is designed to help increase transparency in ticket sales, protect customers “from fake or dramatically overpriced tickets,” and hold “bad actors who engage in illegal ticket sale practices” to account.

In the latest push for the reform, the Fix the Tix coalition has written a letter urging the Senate Commerce Committee to support the bill.

In addition to the aforementioned artists, the letter has been signed by the likes of Cyndi Lauper, Jason Mraz, Lorde, Sia, Train, Fall Out Boy, Graham Nash, Becky G and Chappell Roan.

The legislation has also been endorsed by Live Nation, National Independent Venue Association, Recording Academy, Recording Industry Association of America, Eventbrite, North American Performing Arts Managers and Agents, International Association of Venue Managers, Music Managers Forum and the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), among others.

“We are joining together to say that the current system is broken”

“We are joining together to say that the current system is broken: predatory resellers and secondary platforms engage in deceptive ticketing practices to inflate ticket prices and deprive fans of the chance to see their favourite artists at a fair price,” reads the letter, addressed to Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

It continues: “We, as artists, as music lovers, and as concert attendees ourselves, urge you to support the Fans First Act to combat predatory resellers’ deceptive ticketing practices and the secondary platforms, which also profit from these practices. Predatory resellers should not be more profitable than the people dedicating their lives to their art.”

The Fans First Act would require all ticket sellers and resellers to disclose and break down the total cost of a ticket, including fees. It would also bolster the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act, which was introduced in 2016 to prohibit scalpers from using software to buy high volumes of tickets, by further prohibiting the use of bots to purchase tickets.

The senators co-sponsoring the bill are Republican senators John Cornyn, Marsha Blackburn and Roger Wicker, and Democrats Amy Klobuchar, Ben Ray Luján, Peter Welch and Mark Kelly.

Fans First is one of several bills introduced in recent years aimed at combating unfair ticketing practices, including the BOSS and SWIFT Act and the TICKET Act.

 

The Save Our Stages bill was passed by US lawmakers earlier this week
News|11 Dec 2023

US senators tackle touts with Fans First Act

Live Nation has backed regulations that promise to reform the live event ticketing system in the States following a string of controversies

Big Green Coach
News|27 Oct 2023

Green Guardians 2023: Big Green Coach, Biopak, ZAP

IQ Magazine’s fourth annual guide profiles the eco-warriors and innovators striving to make the live entertainment industry more sustainable

Opening Night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere
News|30 Nov 2023

Next act to play MSG Sphere Las Vegas revealed

American rock band Phish will deliver a four-show run at the 20,000-capacity venue in April next year

FEAT Director Sam Shemtob
News|16 Feb 2024

Transformative ticketing resale act makes its bow

The European Union's Digital Services Act will hold the secondary market to strict guidelines

News|22 Apr 2024

Interpol perform to 160k fans in Mexico City

The American rock band played the biggest show of their career in the Plaza de la Constitución on Saturday

