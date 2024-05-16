ATC joins forces with Raw Power Management

The management companies have united "to support artists and empower them to achieve their creative and commercial goals"

ATC Management has announced a majority investment in Raw Power Management, bringing two of the UK’s leading artist management companies together under one roof.

Founded in 2006 by CEO, Craig Jennings, Raw Power Management represents rock artists including Bring Me The Horizon, Bullet For My Valentine, The Mars Volta, Don Broco and The Damned.

Under the new partnership, Raw Power’s UK team, including Jennings and commercial director Don Jenkins will relocate to ATC Management’s London HQ, with both companies’ Los Angeles-based operations also merging in the US.

“I am delighted to welcome the expertise and talent of Craig and the Raw Power team to ATC, along with their stellar roster of artists,” says ATC Group CEO Adam Driscoll. “At heart, our two companies have a common purpose – to support artists and empower them to achieve their creative and commercial goals. By coming together and combining forces, the capacity to deliver on those goals has increased substantially.”

As part of the independently-owned ATC Group, which encompasses live booking agency ATC Live, merchandise company Sandbag, livestream business Driift, ATC Services and ATC Experience, ATC Management represents more than 60 artists, composers and producers. Clients include Nick Cave, The Smile, PJ Harvey, Yaeji, The Hives, Sleaford Mods, Johnny Marr, Black Country, New Road, Kelela, Isobel Waller-Bridge and Kwes.

Headquartered in London, and operates offices in Los Angeles and New York, ATC Group has sought to strategically expand its range of services to artists and industry partners since listing on the Aquis Growth Market in 2021.

“This is a significant milestone for ATC Management,” says co-founder Brian Message. “Similar to Craig and the Raw Power team, ATC’s specialism is long-term talent development on a global scale – whether that’s breaking new acts, or enabling iconic artists to continue pushing boundaries. There’s a mutual admiration of what each company has achieved in the past, and a real excitement of what we’ll achieve together in the future.”

Raw Power’s roster also includes the likes of You Me At Six, Heartworms, Kid Kapichi, The Chisel and Refused.

“Along with Matt, Don and the Raw Power team, I am delighted to begin a new era of the company with Adam, Brian, Craig and everybody at ATC,” adds Jennings. “It feels like we’re ready for ‘Raw Power Mark 2’, and this partnership fits perfectly with our ambitions for the company and our acts.

“Both ATC and Raw Power value integrity, belief in the acts we look after, passion for the music and doing everything for the benefit of our artists. I have watched over the years as ATC have developed their artists on a global scale and have always had great admiration for the team and the way they go about things. This feels like a massive opportunity to take our artists to a whole new level. I feel that together we will be a powerhouse organisation. It’s a very exciting time ”

Raw Power Management’s US president Matt Ash adds: “For Raw Power, merging with ATC is very exciting. As two London-based companies with a well-established footprint in Los Angeles and a truly global outlook, we already share a strong crossover from a musical and commercial perspective. By coming together, we can now progress a wide range of new ideas that will add to the endeavours and ambitions of all our acts.”

PHOTO: Brian Message, co-founder, ATC Group; Craig Jennings, CEO, Raw Power Management; Adam Driscoll, CEO, ATC Group; Don Jenkins, commercial director, Raw Power Management

