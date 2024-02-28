Adele pauses Vegas residency due to illness

The British singer has postponed ten March dates of her Weekends with Adele run at The Colosseum in Las Vegas

Adele has been forced to postpone a series of Las Vegas concerts due to illness.

The 35-year-old’s 100-night Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum (cap. 4,100) at Caesars Palace which launched in November 2022, is due to wrap up in June this year.

The affected dates are 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 March.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” says Adele in a social media post. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on doctor’s orders I have no chance but to rest thoroughly.

“The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap.”

Aside from the Vegas run, WME-represented Adele has played only limited live dates in support of her most recent album, 2021’s 30 – performing two nights at the 65,000-cap BST Hyde Park in London, UK in July 2022.

The British singer will also perform ten nights at an 80,000-cap pop-up stadium at Munich Messe exhibition centre in Germany from 2-3, 9-10, 14, 16, 23-24 and 30-31 August this year.

More than 2.2 million people registered to buy tickets for the run. The exclusive European performances, promoted by Live Nation, will mark the first time Adele has performed in mainland Europe since 2016.

