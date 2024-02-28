x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Adele pauses Vegas residency due to illness

The British singer has postponed ten March dates of her Weekends with Adele run at The Colosseum in Las Vegas

By James Hanley on 28 Feb 2024

Adele is doubling the length of her original Las Vegas residency

Adele


image © Gareth Cattermole

Adele has been forced to postpone a series of Las Vegas concerts due to illness.

The 35-year-old’s 100-night Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum (cap. 4,100) at Caesars Palace which launched in November 2022, is due to wrap up in June this year.

The affected dates are 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 March.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” says Adele in a social media post. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on doctor’s orders I have no chance but to rest thoroughly.

“The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date”

“The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap.”

Aside from the Vegas run, WME-represented Adele has played only limited live dates in support of her most recent album, 2021’s 30 – performing two nights at the 65,000-cap BST Hyde Park in London, UK in July 2022.

The British singer will also perform ten nights at an 80,000-cap pop-up stadium at Munich Messe exhibition centre in Germany from 2-3, 9-10, 14, 16, 23-24 and 30-31 August this year.

More than 2.2 million people registered to buy tickets for the run. The exclusive European performances, promoted by Live Nation, will mark the first time Adele has performed in mainland Europe since 2016.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

An artist's impression of Adele's bespoke stadium
News|31 Jan 2024

Adele plans 80k-cap residency in ‘bespoke stadium’

The exclusive summer concerts mark the first time the singer has performed in mainland Europe since 2016

Adele is doubling the length of her original Las Vegas residency
News|05 Feb 2024

Leutgeb on co-promoting Adele’s Munich residency

The Austrian promoter has shared his vision of the summer stint, which increased from four to eight shows due to "phenomenal demand"

News|06 Feb 2024

Adele adds final two shows to Munich residency

More than 2.2 million people have registered to buy tickets for the German run, which will now extend across ten nights

News|24 Jan 2024

The Killers set for ‘Hot Fuss’ Las Vegas residency

The US rockers have announced eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to celebrate 20 years of their debut album

Mariah Carey
News|07 Feb 2024

Mariah Carey announces Las Vegas residency

The 54-year-old will deliver her third Vegas residency, in celebration of her seminal 2005 comeback album The Emancipation of Mimi

Popular articles

news|23 Feb 2024

Two more UK festivals cancelled

news|26 Feb 2024

Live Nation and OVG back Africa’s first arena

news|23 Feb 2024

FKP Scorpio promotes duo to international board

news|23 Feb 2024

Live music industry ‘reached new heights’ in 2023

news|26 Feb 2024

Liam Gallagher to headline four-day Malta festival

news|26 Feb 2024

Arthur Fogel: ‘Business has never been healthier’

news|27 Feb 2024

AEG Presents appoints VP, international touring

news|26 Feb 2024

TikTok’s global music boss announces departure

news|27 Feb 2024

ASM Global to manage Sheffield’s Utilita Arena

feature|27 Feb 2024

The Deutsche entertainer: Peter Schwenkow

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Related Stories

An artist's impression of Adele's bespoke stadium
News|31 Jan 2024

Adele plans 80k-cap residency in ‘bespoke stadium’

The exclusive summer concerts mark the first time the singer has performed in mainland Europe since 2016

Adele is doubling the length of her original Las Vegas residency
News|05 Feb 2024

Leutgeb on co-promoting Adele’s Munich residency

The Austrian promoter has shared his vision of the summer stint, which increased from four to eight shows due to "phenomenal demand"

News|06 Feb 2024

Adele adds final two shows to Munich residency

More than 2.2 million people have registered to buy tickets for the German run, which will now extend across ten nights

News|24 Jan 2024

The Killers set for ‘Hot Fuss’ Las Vegas residency

The US rockers have announced eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to celebrate 20 years of their debut album

Mariah Carey
News|07 Feb 2024

Mariah Carey announces Las Vegas residency

The 54-year-old will deliver her third Vegas residency, in celebration of her seminal 2005 comeback album The Emancipation of Mimi

Latest jobs

Senior Live Music BookerAEG Presents

London, UK / FlexibleFull Time£45K - £50K + Benefits

Social Media Marketing OfficerThe Independent Society of Musicians

London, UKFull TimeCirca £35K

Agent AssistantMother Artists

London Fields, East LondonFull TimeDOE

Assistant Operations ManagerAvex Classics International

London, UKFull Time£28K - £30K