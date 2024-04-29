Billie Eilish announces huge 2024/25 arena tour

Sign up for IQ Index
By James Hanley on 29 Apr 2024
Billie Eilish has announced a huge arena tour for 2024/25, stopping in North America, Europe and Australia.
Produced by Live Nation, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour will support Eilish’s third studio album and will start in Canada at Québec’s Centre Videotron on 29 September.
The US and Canada leg will wrap up with three shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California from 15-17 December before heading Down Under for multiple nights in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne from February to March 2025.
The European dates will commence in Sweden at Stockholm’s Avicii Arena from 23-24 April, going on to visit Norway, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Czechia, Poland, Austria, Italy, France and Spain, prior to landing in the UK in July, when Eilish will perform two concerts at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro (7-8 July), six dates at The O2 (10-17 July) and four shows in Manchester at Co-op Live (19-23 July).
Eilish, whose new LP Hit Me Hard and Soft is set for release on 17 May, will then conclude the run in Ireland at Dublin’s 3Arena on 26-27 July. She is represented by Sara Bollwinkel, Tom Windish and Mike Malak at Wasserman Music.
Eilish will continue her long-standing partnership with environmental nonprofit Reverb on the tour
Tickets go on general sale on 3 May. The 22-year-old singer will continue her long-standing partnership with environmental nonprofit Reverb on the tour, which has previously resulted in more than $1 million donated to environmental, greenhouse gas reduction, and climate justice projects.
Sustainability efforts on the tour will include reducing greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options with Support+Feed.
A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales in North America will go to Reverb, while Reverb Eco-Villages will be set up at two locations in the main concourse of every show.
Where possible, fans are encouraged to take public transportation and carpool to and from the concerts to help reduce greenhouse gas pollution and encourage more public transportation options. Venues will also be offering plant-based food options at all shows.
Eilish’s previous global outing, the 88-date Happier than Ever, The World Tour, ran from February 2022 to April 2023.
The full list of dates for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour is as follows:
North America:
Sun Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Nov 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Nov 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Nov 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Sun Nov 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Tue Dec 03 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tue Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Wed Dec 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Fri Dec 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Dec 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Dec 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Australia:
Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 4, 2025 –Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Europe:
Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2
Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
