Billie Eilish announces huge 2024/25 arena tour

Billie Eilish has announced a huge arena tour for 2024/25, stopping in North America, Europe and Australia.

Produced by Live Nation, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour will support Eilish’s third studio album and will start in Canada at Québec’s Centre Videotron on 29 September.

The US and Canada leg will wrap up with three shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California from 15-17 December before heading Down Under for multiple nights in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne from February to March 2025.

The European dates will commence in Sweden at Stockholm’s Avicii Arena from 23-24 April, going on to visit Norway, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Czechia, Poland, Austria, Italy, France and Spain, prior to landing in the UK in July, when Eilish will perform two concerts at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro (7-8 July), six dates at The O2 (10-17 July) and four shows in Manchester at Co-op Live (19-23 July).

Eilish, whose new LP Hit Me Hard and Soft is set for release on 17 May, will then conclude the run in Ireland at Dublin’s 3Arena on 26-27 July. She is represented by Sara Bollwinkel, Tom Windish and Mike Malak at Wasserman Music.

Eilish will continue her long-standing partnership with environmental nonprofit Reverb on the tour

Tickets go on general sale on 3 May. The 22-year-old singer will continue her long-standing partnership with environmental nonprofit Reverb on the tour, which has previously resulted in more than $1 million donated to environmental, greenhouse gas reduction, and climate justice projects.

Sustainability efforts on the tour will include reducing greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options with Support+Feed.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales in North America will go to Reverb, while Reverb Eco-Villages will be set up at two locations in the main concourse of every show.

Where possible, fans are encouraged to take public transportation and carpool to and from the concerts to help reduce greenhouse gas pollution and encourage more public transportation options. Venues will also be offering plant-based food options at all shows.

Eilish’s previous global outing, the 88-date Happier than Ever, The World Tour, ran from February 2022 to April 2023.

The full list of dates for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour is as follows:

North America:

Sun Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron

Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Nov 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Nov 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Nov 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Sun Nov 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Tue Dec 03 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu Dec 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Wed Dec 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri Dec 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Sun Dec 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Dec 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Australia:

Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 4, 2025 –Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Europe:

Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2

Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

