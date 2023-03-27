Adele adds 34 dates to Las Vegas residency

The singer has also announced that upcoming performances in June will be filmed, with footage being released to the public later on

Adele has extended her Las Vegas residency with the addition of 34 dates from 16 June to 4 November 2023.

The singer made the announcement on Saturday (25 March) evening, during what was due to be the final concert of the 30-plus show Weekends with Adele.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough. I know that, so I am coming back,” Adele told Saturday’s audience at The Colosseum (cap. 4,100) at Caesars Palace.

The residency will face a hiatus for three months before returning on 16 June. The singer, who is represented by Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer at WME, also announced that upcoming performances in June will be filmed.

“I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to film it,” the singer continued. “I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see the show [can].”

Ticket prices have ranged from US$85 to $685 for the Live Nation-promoted run, which was postponed just 24 hours before opening night in January and ultimately kicked off in November, with two New Year’s Eve shows later added.

Fans can now register for tickets to the second run, with the presale starting on 5 April.

