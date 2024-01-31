Adele plans 80k-cap residency in ‘bespoke stadium’

The exclusive summer concerts mark the first time the singer has performed in mainland Europe since 2016

Adele has announced a series of 80,000-capacity outdoor shows in Munich, Germany, this summer.

The four concerts (2–3 and 9–10 August) will take place in a “bespoke stadium” with a combination of grandstand seating and standing areas, based at convention centre Munich Messe.

These exclusive European dates, promoted by Live Nation, mark the first time Adele has performed in mainland Europe since 2016.

“So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows,” Adele wrote in a statement shared on social media. “I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans.

“However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea, a one-off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!”

“I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer”

The singer’s 100-night Weekends with Adele run at The Colosseum (cap. 4,100) at Caesars Palace is due to wrap up in June this year. The first 24 dates grossed US$52.8 million (€48.8m).

The Live Nation-promoted residency, which was postponed just 24 hours before opening night in January 2022, ultimately kicked off that November before being extended in spring 2023.

Aside from the Vegas run, Adele has played only limited live dates in support of her most recent album, 2021’s 30 – performing two nights at the 65,000-cap BST Hyde Park in London, UK in July 2022.

Adele last went out on the road for her 2016/17 Adele Live tour, which grossed US$278.4m across 120 shows at the box office. The Australian leg of the tour made concert history down under after playing to more than 600,000 people over eight stadium dates in 2017, breaking attendance records at all eight venues.

The 35-year-old star is represented by Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer at WME.

