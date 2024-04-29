UK festival to return after decade-long absence

Surrey's GuilFest will return to Stoke Park, Guildford for the first time since 2014, headlined by The Stranglers and Sam Ryder

The UK’s GuilFest is to be resurrected in 2024 – a decade after it last took place.

The Surrey festival will be held across five stages in Stoke Park, Guildford from 29-30 June, headlined by The Stranglers and Sam Ryder.

Also on the bill are acts such as Black Grape, Nouvelle Vague, Bez, Peter Hook & The Light, The Blockheads, The Skints, From the Jam, The Bootleg Beatles, Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri, Dutty Moonshine Big Band and Boyzlife.

“We’ve been waiting a long time to get the show on the road again and everything has come together for 2024,” says organiser Tony Scott. “GuilFest has a special place in many hearts and we’ve secured some fantastic acts for our first event back.”

The family-friendly festival was first held in 1992 and grew from 500 to 25,000-capacity

The Stranglers, who hail from the town, having formed as the Guilford Stranglers in 1974, will be performing as part of their 50th anniversary tour.

Weekend tickets are priced £99 (€116), or £132 VIP/£49.50 for under 18s. Day tickets cost £55/£77/£27.50.

First held in 1992, the family-friendly festival grew from 500 to 25,000-capacity but has not been staged since 2014 after experiencing financial difficulties, although an event was held under the GuilFest moniker at Hurtwood Park Polo Club, Cranleigh, in 2022, starring Bjorn Again.

Acts to have played the event down the years include Pulp, Paul Weller, Brian Wilson, the Pretenders, Simple Minds, Blondie, Alice Cooper, Motörhead, James, Olly Murs, N-Dubz, Tinie Tempah, Madness and Status Quo.

