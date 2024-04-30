x

news

CTS Eventim secures TikTok ticketing partnership

The global partnership will allow artists to promote their live dates in their TikTok videos and sell tickets through CTS Eventim

By James Hanley on 30 Apr 2024


TikTok and pan-European live entertainment giant CTS Eventim have announced a new global ticketing partnership.

The feature, which will enable fans to discover tour dates and buy tickets through CTS from within the TikTok platform, is available now in Germany, with rollout in other markets set to begin shortly.

“We are very excited to launch this new partnership in Germany, where Eventim holds a strong position in the ticketing market,” says TikTok’s global music partnership development lead Michael Kümmerle. “We want to give artists the opportunity to promote their live dates and drive ticket sales through great partners like Eventim, and we look forward to bringing this opportunity to artists all over the world in the near future.”

“Artists gain incredible reach through the TikTok platform… This new partnership will allow them to translate that reach into an effective new marketing channel”

Any Certified Artist on TikTok in participating countries can select CTS Eventim under the “Add link” option before posting a video and can then search for any event on CTS  and select “Add to video” to add the link. Once creators share their video, TikTok users will see a “Get Tickets” button within the video description that directs them to CTS, where they can buy tickets.

“As a partner to artists and concert promoters in Europe and globally, we’re always looking for ways to enrich our services to them,” says CTS Eventim COO Alexander Ruoff. “Artists gain incredible reach through the TikTok platform – so we’re delighted this new partnership will allow them to translate that reach into an effective new marketing channel.”

CTS is the latest ticketing giant to integrate with TikTok. The video app expanded its partnership with Ticketmaster last year to more than 20 new markets following the launch of the link-up in the US in 2022, and recently confirmed a link-up with AEG’s AXS.

 

