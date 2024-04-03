x

news

Adele announces final Vegas residency dates

The British singer-songwriter will conclude her 100-date Vegas residency following a batch of shows in Munich, Germany

By Hanna Ellington on 03 Apr 2024

Adele is doubling the length of her original Las Vegas residency

image © Gareth Cattermole

Adele has announced the final dates of her Las Vegas residency, rescheduling 10 shows cancelled due to illness.

The 100-date Weekends With Adele residency at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum (4,100-capacity) will wrap up with ‘The Final Shows’ on October 25 and 26, and November 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23.

In late February, the 16-time Grammy Award-winner announced the postponement of the March shows, citing ongoing illness.

“Sadly I have to take a break and pause my Vegas residency,” the singer said in a social media post. “I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s taken a toll on my voice. And so on doctor’s orders, I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.”

Pre-existing ticket holders will be contacted with their newly allocated date.

“I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer”

The 35-year-old will resume her US residency after a 10-show stint in Germany, her first mainland Europe shows since her 2016/17 Adele Live tour. The WME-repped singer will perform throughout August at a purpose-built “bespoke stadium” in Munich.

“I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer,” she said.

Based at convention centre Munich Messe, the 80,000-cap open-air stadium will feature a combination of grandstand seating and standing areas. The Live Nation-promoted dates were met with phenomenal demand, with more than 2.2 million registering to purchase tickets.

But the exclusive European shows, which increased from four to 10 dates, have yet to sell out.

Adele’s Las Vegas residency resumes on 17 May.

 

Adele is doubling the length of her original Las Vegas residency
News|28 Feb 2024

Adele pauses Las Vegas residency due to illness

The British singer has postponed ten March dates of her Weekends with Adele run at The Colosseum in Las Vegas

News|06 Feb 2024

Adele adds final two shows to Munich residency

More than 2.2 million people have registered to buy tickets for the German run, which will now extend across ten nights

News|05 Dec 2023

U2 announce final four Las Vegas Sphere dates

The additional shows, set for 23-24 February and 1-2 March 2024, will complete the 40-date run following "overwhelming, sustained demand"

Mariah Carey
News|07 Feb 2024

Mariah Carey announces Las Vegas residency

The 54-year-old will deliver her third Vegas residency, in celebration of her seminal 2005 comeback album The Emancipation of Mimi

An artist's impression of Adele's bespoke stadium
News|31 Jan 2024

Adele plans 80k-cap residency in ‘bespoke stadium’

The exclusive summer concerts mark the first time the singer has performed in mainland Europe since 2016

