Adele announces final Vegas residency dates

The British singer-songwriter will conclude her 100-date Vegas residency following a batch of shows in Munich, Germany

Adele has announced the final dates of her Las Vegas residency, rescheduling 10 shows cancelled due to illness.

The 100-date Weekends With Adele residency at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum (4,100-capacity) will wrap up with ‘The Final Shows’ on October 25 and 26, and November 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23.

In late February, the 16-time Grammy Award-winner announced the postponement of the March shows, citing ongoing illness.

“Sadly I have to take a break and pause my Vegas residency,” the singer said in a social media post. “I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s taken a toll on my voice. And so on doctor’s orders, I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.”

Pre-existing ticket holders will be contacted with their newly allocated date.

“I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer”

The 35-year-old will resume her US residency after a 10-show stint in Germany, her first mainland Europe shows since her 2016/17 Adele Live tour. The WME-repped singer will perform throughout August at a purpose-built “bespoke stadium” in Munich.

“I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer,” she said.

Based at convention centre Munich Messe, the 80,000-cap open-air stadium will feature a combination of grandstand seating and standing areas. The Live Nation-promoted dates were met with phenomenal demand, with more than 2.2 million registering to purchase tickets.

But the exclusive European shows, which increased from four to 10 dates, have yet to sell out.

Adele’s Las Vegas residency resumes on 17 May.

