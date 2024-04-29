x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Rotterdam stadium paid millions to stop hosting concerts

Madonna, Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones, U2 and Rammstein are among the stars that have performed at Feyenoord Stadium

By Lisa Henderson on 29 Apr 2024

Feyenoord Stadium (aka De Kuip) 

Feyenoord Stadium (aka De Kuip) 


image © Wikimedia Commons/Валерий Дед

A Rotterdam stadium will reportedly receive ‘millions’ in compensation after it was ordered to stop hosting concerts.

Feyenoord Stadium (also known as De Kuip) has hosted concerts from the likes of Madonna, Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones, U2 and Rammstein.

From 2026, the 51,177-capacity venue will no longer be permitted to host concerts due to the construction of new homes in the local area.

The local municipality says the sound insulation required for the properties is too expensive so it is, instead, opting to compensate the stadium for the loss of concerts.

“Many people have great memories of a concert in De Kuip but we have a social responsibility to be a good neighbour”

The last major concerts at De Kuip took place in 2019 with Rammstein and Marco Borsato, however, just six months ago the stadium director announced ambitions to revive the venue’s concert programme.

“Of course, it is a shame that we can no longer facilitate pop concerts,” says director Lilian De Leeuw. “Many people have great memories of a concert in De Kuip but we have a social responsibility to be a good neighbour.

“With the one-off compensation, we now ensure future-proof, healthy business operations and we remain a solid home base for Feyenoord, also financially.”

De Leeuw says the stadium, which is home to Dutch football team Feyenoord Rotterdam, now hopes to host an increased number of national and international matches.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam
News|28 Nov 2023

Shooting incident during festival at Rotterdam Ahoy

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at I Love Urban Festival in the Netherlands, last weekend

News|10 Nov 2023

‘We take pride in hosting international talent’

The Czech Republic's 40,000-cap Rock for People will welcome the likes of BMTH and Keanu Reeves' Dogstar in 2024

Robbie Williams
News|29 Jan 2024

Climate Aid stadium concerts planned for UK & US

The inaugural star-studded events will reportedly take place at stadiums in London and Los Angeles early next year

News|06 Dec 2023

El Salvador to build largest stadium in Central America

The 52,000-capacity stadium, expected to be complete in early 2027, will host football matches, concerts and other events

News|13 Feb 2024

New 55,000-seat stadium proposed for Auckland

The stadium would form part of a wider 15-hectare precinct in the Quay Park area of Auckland, New Zealand

Most Viewed Stories

news|26 Apr 2024

Rebecca Kane Burton in at Co-op Live as GM resigns

news|26 Apr 2024

AXS takes over NEC Group’s The Ticket Factory

news|24 Apr 2024

K-pop’s Music Bank World Tour to debut in Spain

news|25 Apr 2024

Billie Eilish, Green Day and more back Fans First Act

news|25 Apr 2024

Kid Cudi cancels world tour after Coachella injury

news|25 Apr 2024

Live biz drives electronic music value to $11.8bn

news|26 Apr 2024

Travis Scott to face trial over Astroworld tragedy

news|25 Apr 2024

Stagecoach booker talks country music’s evolution

news|25 Apr 2024

Northern Ireland police warn of ticket scams

news|26 Apr 2024

Latin icon Luis Miguel’s tour shifts 3.1m tickets

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam
News|28 Nov 2023

Shooting incident during festival at Rotterdam Ahoy

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at I Love Urban Festival in the Netherlands, last weekend

News|10 Nov 2023

‘We take pride in hosting international talent’

The Czech Republic's 40,000-cap Rock for People will welcome the likes of BMTH and Keanu Reeves' Dogstar in 2024

Robbie Williams
News|29 Jan 2024

Climate Aid stadium concerts planned for UK & US

The inaugural star-studded events will reportedly take place at stadiums in London and Los Angeles early next year

News|06 Dec 2023

El Salvador to build largest stadium in Central America

The 52,000-capacity stadium, expected to be complete in early 2027, will host football matches, concerts and other events

News|13 Feb 2024

New 55,000-seat stadium proposed for Auckland

The stadium would form part of a wider 15-hectare precinct in the Quay Park area of Auckland, New Zealand

IQ Jobs Board

Tour CoordinatorATC Live

London or Glasgow, UKFull TimeDOE

Promoter Assistant (12 month Paternity Cover)FORM

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE

Manager Live ExperiencesPophouse Entertainment

London, UKFull Time£35K - £45K DOE

Director, Live Event Marketing & TicketingProfessional Fighters League

London, UKFull Time£80K