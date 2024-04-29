Andrea Bocelli plans all-star events in Italy

The Italian tenor will celebrate 30 years in music with a three-day event in his hometown, featuring a plethora of superstars

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will celebrate his third decade in the music business with an event in his hometown of Lajatico.

Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration is slated for 15, 17 and 19 July at Tuscany’s Teatro del Silenzio, a natural amphitheatre of which Bocelli serves as honorary president.

The event will feature appearances by a plethora of Bocelli’s superstar friends including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe, Sofia Vergara, David Foster, Christian Nodal, Sofia Carson, Laura Pausini, Tiziano Ferro, Zucchero, Giorgia, Matteo Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli.

The 65-year-old will also be joined by classical stars such as Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Lang Lang, Aida Garifullina, Bryn Terfel and Nadine Sierra.

“30 years later, I can only imagine celebrating my career and my life here at Teatro del Silenzio”

“As a child, I learned to dream about my future in the enchanted silence of these hills,” says Bocelli. “Then life made that dream happen. Today, 30 years later, I can only imagine celebrating my career and my life, its strength, and its wondrous beauty here at Teatro del Silenzio, surrounded by such wonderful artists and friends. I want to thank everyone who helped my childhood dreams come true with an unforgettable concert.”

In addition, Mercury Studios, Maverick, Impact Productions and CITYSOUND & Events are working together to produce the Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration concert film, which will be directed by Sam Wrench.

“You can’t get much more cinematic than Andrea Bocelli against the Tuscan landscape. I’m incredibly excited to bring this once-in-a-lifetime concert to cinemas around the world with his unique voice, this world-class team and enviable list of special guests,” says Wrench, who recently directed Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour, the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

Tickets to Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration range from €191.52 to €1675.80 including fees.

Prior to the event in Italy, Bocelli will perform at BST Hyde Park in London, becoming the first classical headliner of the 65,000-capacity event.

