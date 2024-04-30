x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Swiss promoter hails Eras Tour’s ‘economic factor’

“Taylor Swift’s importance for Zurich is totally underestimated," says TAKK ab Entertainment AG's André Béchir ahead of the star's July shows

By James Hanley on 30 Apr 2024

André Béchir's contract with Gadget abc has ended

André Béchir


Swiss live music pioneer André Béchir has praised the economic impact of Taylor Swift’s forthcoming Zurich concerts, revealing that thousands of fans are travelling from outside Switzerland to attend the shows.

Swift will perform at the city’s Letzigrund Stadium on 9-10 July, promoted by AEG Presents, TAKK, Gadget abc Entertainment Group and Taylor Swift Touring, as part of the European leg of The Eras Tour.

“With an entourage of around 200 people, Taylor Swift is on the road with the largest tour group in the world,” Béchir tells Blick. “Around 100,000 fans will come to her two concerts. Well over 10,000 are traveling from abroad, as we can see from the ticket sales.”

Béchir leads CTS Eventim-backed TAKK ab Entertainment AG, which was established last year, alongside TAKK Productions founder Sebastien Vuignier and IQ New Bosses alumnus Théo Quiblier. Béchir’s abc Production was amalgamated with Gadget and Wepromote by CTS shortly before the pandemic hit.

“Taylor Swift’s importance for Zurich is totally underestimated,” adds Béchir. “After we announced it, hotel room prices were on average a hundred francs more expensive the next day.

“We are assuming that the fans will arrive early, which will be an unprecedented challenge for traffic and the corresponding security measures. The authorities involved and the stadium have been informed accordingly. It still doesn’t seem to be clear in the minds of those responsible here that Taylor Swift is not just a concert, but an economic factor.”

“Concerts of this magnitude are of great importance for local businesses and suppliers, the hotel industry and the catering industry”

“Concerts of this magnitude are of great importance for local businesses and suppliers, the hotel industry and the catering industry,” says the City of Zurich’s communications department. “Since the ‘Swifties’ are considered particularly committed, just a single photo of the superstar from Switzerland on social media can have a huge advertising effect.”

Swift’s 17-19 May concerts at Sweden’s Friends Arena (cap. 50,000) are also expected to be a “real hit” for Stockholm’s economy. According to calculations by the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC) and Friends Arena, Swifties attending the concerts are expected to spend half a billion kroner (€43.6m).

According to the SCC, almost half of the 150,000 fans attending Swift’s Stockholm concerts will come from abroad, with people from 132 countries, including USA, Finland and Australia, set to flock to the shows in the Swedish capital.

Meanwhile, the opening leg of The Eras Tour, which ran to 50+ dates from March to August 2023, reputedly contributed $5.7 billion to the US economy. The Washington Post reported that her SoFi Stadium residency in Inglewood, California, brought an estimated $320 million alone to the Los Angeles economy.

Swift and other A-list stars have also been credited with helping to rejuvenate tourism in Singapore after the country secured a much-debated exclusivity deal with the star.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Zurich, Switzerland, Chensiyuan
News|15 Mar 2024

ACT Entertainment to launch new Swiss festival

Waterfront Festival will debut in Zurich from 11-20 July with acts such as Stephan Eicher, Katie Melua and the Gipsy Kings

News|03 Nov 2023

Taylor Swift boosts The Eras Tour to 120 shows

With the three new dates at Vancouver's BC Place, The Eras Tour is likely to exceed an estimated $1.5 billion according to reports

News|08 Dec 2023

Official: Taylor Swift’s Eras is first $1bn tour

The record-shattering run heads Pollstar's Top 100 Worldwide Tours for 2023 – and is on course to generate another $1 billion next year

News|08 Feb 2024

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film is coming to streaming

'Taylor's Version' of the concert film includes the performance of 'Cardigan' and four acoustic songs that were cut out of the theatrical release

News|18 Apr 2024

UK Swifties ‘lose £1m’ to Eras Tour ticket scams

Lloyds Bank has detected a surge in fraud cases from those buying tickets for Swift’s upcoming UK stadium dates

Most Viewed Stories

news|26 Apr 2024

Rebecca Kane Burton in at Co-op Live as GM resigns

news|26 Apr 2024

AXS takes over NEC Group’s The Ticket Factory

feature|29 Apr 2024

Mid-level touring: Cruising or crisis?

news|29 Apr 2024

We Are FSTVL cancelled for 2024

news|29 Apr 2024

Rotterdam stadium paid millions to stop hosting concerts

news|29 Apr 2024

UK festival to return after decade-long absence

news|29 Apr 2024

Billie Eilish announces huge 2024/25 arena tour

news|26 Apr 2024

Travis Scott to face trial over Astroworld tragedy

news|26 Apr 2024

Latin icon Luis Miguel’s tour shifts 3.1m tickets

news|29 Apr 2024

Andrea Bocelli plans all-star events in Italy

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Zurich, Switzerland, Chensiyuan
News|15 Mar 2024

ACT Entertainment to launch new Swiss festival

Waterfront Festival will debut in Zurich from 11-20 July with acts such as Stephan Eicher, Katie Melua and the Gipsy Kings

News|03 Nov 2023

Taylor Swift boosts The Eras Tour to 120 shows

With the three new dates at Vancouver's BC Place, The Eras Tour is likely to exceed an estimated $1.5 billion according to reports

News|08 Dec 2023

Official: Taylor Swift’s Eras is first $1bn tour

The record-shattering run heads Pollstar's Top 100 Worldwide Tours for 2023 – and is on course to generate another $1 billion next year

News|08 Feb 2024

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film is coming to streaming

'Taylor's Version' of the concert film includes the performance of 'Cardigan' and four acoustic songs that were cut out of the theatrical release

News|18 Apr 2024

UK Swifties ‘lose £1m’ to Eras Tour ticket scams

Lloyds Bank has detected a surge in fraud cases from those buying tickets for Swift’s upcoming UK stadium dates

IQ Jobs Board

Tour CoordinatorATC Live

London or Glasgow, UKFull TimeDOE

Promoter Assistant (12 month Paternity Cover)FORM

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE

Manager Live ExperiencesPophouse Entertainment

London, UKFull Time£35K - £45K DOE

Director, Live Event Marketing & TicketingProfessional Fighters League

London, UKFull Time£80K