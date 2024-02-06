x

Adele adds two final shows to Munich residency

More than 2.2 million people have registered to buy tickets for the German run, which will now extend across ten nights

By James Hanley on 06 Feb 2024

Adele


Adele has added two final concerts to her upcoming German residency after more than 2.2 million people registered to buy tickets, taking the total number of shows to ten.

Due to “unprecedented demand”, the British singer will now perform at the 80,000-cap pop-up stadium at Munich Messe exhibition centre from 2-3, 9-10, 14, 16, 23-24 and 30-31 August.

The 35-year-old’s 100-night Weekends with Adele run at The Colosseum (cap. 4,100) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas is due to wrap up in June this year. Aside from the Vegas run, Adele has played only limited live dates in support of her most recent album, 2021’s 30 – performing two nights at the 65,000-cap BST Hyde Park in London, UK in July 2022.

The exclusive European performances, promoted by Live Nation, mark the first time Adele has performed in mainland Europe since 2016. After an initial four dates were announced, a further four shows were added before today’s confirmation of an additional two.

Tickets go on general sale on 9 February, with prices reportedly ranging between €74.90 to €419.90.

“There are already more registrations than for Adele’s concerts in Hyde Park and Las Vegas”

“There are already more registrations than for Adele’s concerts in Hyde Park and Las Vegas,” says organiser Marek Lieberberg, as per BR.

Austrian promoter Klaus Leutgeb, who is co-promoting the run, has enlisted the help of renowned stage designer Florian Wieder.

Speaking to Krone earlier this month, he said: “I have been in contact with management for two years; I had a vision that drove me forward. I had to develop something very special, something that was 100% Adele.”

“It’s a multifunctional arena, twice the size of a football stadium, with a diameter of 300 meters, the stage alone is 220 metres wide. But for me, it’s not about size or dimension. For me it’s about content, I want to realise my dreams and visions because that’s the only thing that makes me happy and I’m restless.”

Adele is represented by Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer at WME.

 

