MSG Sphere Las Vegas reveals next residency

American rock band Dead & Company have announced a residency at MSG Sphere Las Vegas, following in the footsteps of U2 and their enormously successful run.

The ‘Dead Forever’ run will comprise 18 concerts across six consecutive weeks between 16 May and 22 June, with a different setlist performed each weekend.

Tickets start at $145 and will reflect all-in pricing. Advance presale registration is available now.

“As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” said John Mayer said in a statement posted yesterday.

“Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

The Grateful Dead, completed by Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, have completed 10 tours, playing to more than four million fans across 235 shows and breaking multiple records.

The band’s most recent outing – ‘The Final Tour’, which wrapped on 16 July 2023 – grossed more than US$100 million. It was the highest annual gross ever recorded on the road during the band’s eight-year run.

Ahead of the Grateful Dead’s residency, Phish will deliver a four-show run at the 17,500-seat/20,000-cap venue from 18-21 April.

The venue’s first resident artist, U2, wrapped their fourth leg of the U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency on 4 November, with Billboard Boxscore reporting that the 17 shows grossed $109.8 million and sold 281,000 tickets, marking the fastest-grossing residency in Boxscore history. The residency concludes on 2 March.

Dead & Company – Dead Forever – Live at Sphere dates:

Thursday, May 16; Friday, May 17; Saturday, May 18

Friday, May 24; Saturday, May 25; Sunday, May 26

Thursday, May 30; Friday, May 31; Saturday, June 1

Thursday, June 6; Friday, June 7; Saturday, June 8

Thursday, June 13; Friday, June 14; Saturday, June 15

Thursday, June 20; Friday, June 21; Saturday, June 22

