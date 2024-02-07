Mariah Carey announces Las Vegas residency

The 54-year-old will deliver her third Vegas residency, in celebration of her seminal 2005 comeback album The Emancipation of Mimi

Mariah Carey has announced a Las Vegas residency for this April, consisting of eight shows at the Park MGM hotel and casino.

The Celebration of Mimi run is a mod to her seminal 2005 ‘comeback’ album The Emancipation of Mimi, which turns 20 next year.

The Live Nation-backed concerts will feature fan favourites from the album, as well as other hits from across Carey’s back catalogue, according to the announcement.

Shows are booked for 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27 April and will take place at Park MGM’s Dolby Live venue.

The Emancipation of Mimi included singles We Belong Together and It’s Like That and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, selling more than 400,000 copies in its first week. It went on to become the US’s best-selling album in 2005.

Carey has performed a number of Vegas residencies in recent years. Between 2015 and 2017, the 54-year-old played 50 concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace as part of a residency dubbed #1 To Infinity.

Between 2018 and 2020, she returned to the venue for a residency series called The Butterly Returns. In addition to those residencies, Carey played a string of Christmas-themed shows at Caesars Palace in December 2017 and 2019.

Park MGM’s Dolby Live venue will also host residencies from Bruno Mars, Maroon 5 and Lady Gaga this year.

