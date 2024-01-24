The Killers set for ‘Hot Fuss’ Las Vegas residency

The US rockers have announced eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to celebrate 20 years of their debut album

The Killers are to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Hot Fuss with a special residency in their hometown of Las Vegas.

The American rock band, who are represented by WME, have announced eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between 14-30 August.

The dates will see the group – Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr – perform the record front to back for the first time ever.

Prior to the run, The Killers will bring their Rebel Diamonds Tour to the UK and Ireland for 16 arena shows (their first UK arena dates since 2017) in June/July. It will visit Dublin’s 3Arena (12 & 14-15 June), the new Co-0p Live in Manchester (18-19 & 21-22 June) and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro (25-27 June), plus six nights at The O2 in London (4-5, 7-8 & 10-11 July).

This year will also see Wu-Tang Clan become the first hip-hop group to launch a Las Vegas residency. Announced last month, The Saga Continues shows come in the wake of 2023’s 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebrations.

The rap collective will play the 4,600-cap The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas from 9-10 February and 22-23 March. Tickets are priced from US$65.

“This residency is more than a concert – it serves as a tribute to their prolific careers as individuals and as the most storied group in hip-hop history,” says a Virgin Hotels statement.

Other Sin City residencies in Q1 2024 include Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Adele at The Colosseum, U2 at the Sphere, Christina Aguilera at The Venetian, Kylie Minogue at Voltaire, Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre and New Edition at Encore Theater, Wynn Las Vegas.

