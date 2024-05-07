Travis Scott unveils 2024 European tour

Sign up for IQ Index
The rapper will play 12 dates across Europe this summer as part of his UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour, including his biggest UK show yet
By James Hanley on 07 May 2024
Travis Scott has unveiled the European leg of his UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour, including his biggest UK headline show to date.
The Houston rapper will play 12 arena and stadium dates across Europe, starting in the Netherlands at Arnhem’s GelreDome on 28 June and concluding in Germany at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park on 27 July.
The month-long stint includes two dates in the UK – an 11 July show in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (cap. 62,850) and a 13 July gig at Manchester’s new Co-op Live (23,500). It will also make stops in Poland, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy and the Czechia. Tickets go on sale on Friday 10 May.
From every ticket sold, €1/£1 will go to Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation, which aims to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavours.
The 33-year-old’s 2023 North American UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour was attended by 525,255 fans, generating US$71,228,692.
The first civil trial for Scott, Live Nation and others over their role in the 2021 disaster at the Astroworld music festival was delayed last week. A trial had been set to start yesterday (May 6) but proceedings have now been pushed back indefinitely due to an unresolved battle over whether Apple Inc., which filmed Scott’s Astroworld performance for an exclusive livestream, should be involved in the case.
Scott’s full list of 2024 tour dates is as follows:
Friday, 28 June: Netherlands, Arnhem GelreDome
Tuesday, 2 July: Poland, Krakow TAURON Arena
Thursday, 4 July: Switzerland, Zurich Hallenstadion
Saturday, 6 July: France, Nice Allianz Riviera
Monday, 8 July: Belgium, Antwerp Sportpaleis
Thursday, 11 July: UK, London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Saturday, 13 July: UK, Manchester Co-op Live
Tuesday, 16 July: Germany, Hamburg Barclays Arena
Thursday, 18 July: Czech Republic, Prague O2 Arena
Saturday, 20 July: Germany, Cologne RheinEnergieSTADION
Tuesday, 23 July: Italy, Milan Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
Saturday, 27 July: Germany, Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park
