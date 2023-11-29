J Balvin announces 2024 European arena tour

The Colombian star will hit 20 arenas across the continent next year with his Que Bueno Volver a Verte tour

J Balvin aka ‘The Prince of Reggaeton’ has announced a 2024 European arena tour, Que Bueno Volver a Verte (How Good to See You Again).

The outing comes on the heels of the Colombian artist’s most recent summer festival circuit where he headlined multiple sold-out shows in Paris, Spain, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia and many more.

The Que Bueno Volver a Verte tour kicks off on 26 April at Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany, before hitting 19 more arenas in Geneva, Zurich, Milan, Vienna, Berlin, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Helinski, Kaunas, Cologne, Paris, Brussels, Esch, Barcelona, Madrid, and Lisbon, and wrapping on 5 June in London at The O2 Arena.

“I’m thrilled to take a completely new show, with new music on the road”

“Latino Gang – I can’t wait to see you! We’ve had so much fun together that we have to do it again!” says J Balvin. “I’m thrilled to take a completely new show, with new music on the road with the ‘Que Bueno Volver a Verte’ (Good To See You Again) tour abroad next year. We have something very special in store for you and I can’t wait to unveil the next chapter of music we’ve been working on.”

Balvin, represented by WME worldwide, is one of the best-selling Latin music artists, with sales of more than 35 million records worldwide.

The ‘Mi Gente’ singer has also made history as the first Latino artist to headline Lollapalooza and also the NFL kickoff concert.

April 26 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

April 28 – Geneva, Switzerland – Geneva Arena

April 30 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

May 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

May 3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadenthalle

May 6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

May 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

May 10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

May 12 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum

May 14 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2

May 16 – Helinski, Finland – Ice Hall

May 18 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Zalgiris Arena

May 21– Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

May 22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

May 24 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena

May 25 – Esch, Luxembourg – Rockhal Arena

May 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Pavello Olimpic Badalona

May 31 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

June 1 – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo Alges

June 5 – London, UK – The O2

