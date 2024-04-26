Travis Scott to face trial over Astroworld tragedy

A Texas judge has denied the rapper's attempts to be removed from civil litigation relating to the deadly 2021 festival in Houston

A Texas judge has ruled Travis Scott must remain a defendant over Astroworld after denying the rapper’s attempts to be removed from civil litigation relating to the tragedy.

Ten people died and hundreds more were injured during the fatal crowd crush at the November 2021 festival at NRG Park in Houston, US.

In June last year, a grand jury declined to indict Scott, nor anyone else associated with the festival. However, more than 300 lawsuits were filed naming Scott, promoter Live Nation and other companies involved in the event.

Judge Kristen Brauchle Hawkins declined the requests of Scott and his touring company XX Global to be dismissed from the consolidated lawsuits, having previously rejected similar efforts by his Cactus Jack Enterprises and LaFlame Enterprises firms. A number of other parties including Apple, which livestreamed the concert, has also been ordered to face trial.

Houston Public Media reports that Scott’s legal team had argued that the 32-year-old was not in control of safety or security measures at the event, and therefore should not be held responsible for the casualties.

“This event was Travis Scott’s festival. It was created through his tour agreement with Live Nation”

“Like any other adrenaline-inducing diversion, music festivals must balance exhilaration with safety and security – but that balance is not the job of performing artists, even those involved in promoting and marketing performances,” said Scott’s attorney Daniel Petrocelli, as per Billboard. “Which only makes sense: Performing artists, even those who engage in certain promotional activities, have no inherent expertise or specialised knowledge in concert safety measures, venue security protocols, or site design.”

However, Noah Wexler, a lawyer for the family of one of the victims, Madison Dubiski, argued that Scott and Live Nation had joint control of various aspects of the show.

“This event was Travis Scott’s festival,” said Wexler during a court hearing last week. “It was created through his tour agreement with Live Nation.”

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino has also been ordered to give testimony in the suits brought against his company and others by families of those who died. The first trial is due to begin in Houston on 6 May, while a number of cases have already been settled.

Earlier this month, Drake, who appeared as a special guest during Scott’s headline set, was dismissed from the lawsuits. The Harris County District Court of the 11th civil district granted Drake’s request for a summary judgment in the case and dismissed “all claims asserted against [Drake] by all plaintiffs and intervenors in this multidistrict litigation”. Attorneys for Drake had argued that since he was not involved in organising the concerts, he was not liable for the casualties that occurred.

