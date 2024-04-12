x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Jonas Brothers postpone European tour

Originally due to commence in May, the European jaunt has now been pushed back to September due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts

By Lisa Henderson on 12 Apr 2024


Jonas Brothers have postponed the upcoming European leg of their world tour, citing unforeseen scheduling conflicts.

The leg was originally due to commence in May but has now been pushed back to 9 September where it’ll kick off at the SSE Arena in Belfast and wrap on 16 October at Tauron Arena in Krakow.

The trio, comprising Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, were the first act to be confirmed for the opening season at Manchester’s Co-op Live. The 17 June date has now been rescheduled for 12 September.

In a joint statement, Jonas Brothers did not provide any details about the reason for the cancellation but hinted that some upcoming projects led to the rescheduled dates.

“We have shifted the European dates to later this year and that is only because we have some exciting projects that we are excited to share with you at a later point,” they said in a statement posted on social media.

“Our European fans, we love you and can’t wait to see you. It’s been long overdue and we are so excited to play these shows later this year in the fall. So make sure to hold on to your tickets. We will have more information to come, but we cannot wait to see you. Thank you for all your support over all these years.”

According to the band, all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

The new dates are:

Mon Sept 9 – Belfast – SSE Arena
Tue Sept 10 – Dublin – 2Arena
Thurs Sept 12 – Manchester – CO-OP Live
Fri Sept 13 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro
Sun Sept 15 – Birmingham – Utilita Arena
Mon Sept 16 – London – The O2 Arena
Tue Sept 17 – London – The O2 Arena
Fri Sept 20 – Munich – Olymphiahalle
Sun Sept 22 – Vienna – Stadthalle
Tue Sept 24 – Milan – Forum
Thurs Sept 26 – Barcelona – Paulu Sant Jordi
Sat Sept 28 – Lyon – LDLC Arena
Sun Sept 29 – Zurich – Hallenstadion
Tue Oct 1 – Antwerp – Sportpaleis
Wed Oct 2 – Cologne – Lanxess Arena
Thurs Oct 3 – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome
Sun Oct 6 – Oslo – Spektrum
Tue Oct 8 – Copenhagen – Royal Arena
Wed Oct 9 – Hamburg – Barclaycard Arena
Sun Oct 13 – Paris – Accor Arena
Tue Oct 15 – Prague – O2 Arena
Wed Oct 16 – Krakow – Tauron Arena

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|20 Mar 2024

Moby announces first European tour in a decade

The tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his fifth album Play – one of the best-selling electronic albums of all time

News|31 Oct 2023

Bruce Springsteen announces 2024 European tour

Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a 22-show stadium run from May to July next year, bookended in the UK

News|11 Dec 2023

Latin star Karol G plans debut European tour

The long-awaited outing will see the Colombian reggaeton singer visit arenas and stadiums in 10 countries across the continent

News|29 Nov 2023

J Balvin announces 2024 European arena tour

The Colombian star will hit 20 arenas across the continent next year with his Que Bueno Volver a Verte tour

News|19 Oct 2023

Beyoncé scores top-grossing European gigs of ’23

The singer's five-night engagement at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium grossed $39m to lead the European rankings

Most Viewed Stories

news|11 Apr 2024

Bidders line up for Superstruct – report

news|08 Apr 2024

Take That announce four-day festival in Malta

news|09 Apr 2024

Rapino ordered to testify in Astroworld lawsuit

news|08 Apr 2024

Garry Van Egmond dies after surgery complications

news|08 Apr 2024

Fresh cancellations as weather drives up premiums

news|10 Apr 2024

Festivals ‘24: Coachella, Roskilde, Electric Castle

news|08 Apr 2024

Bruno Mars to open LA’s Intuit Dome

news|08 Apr 2024

Vampire Weekend to launch tour with ‘rare’ eclipse show

news|11 Apr 2024

Louis Tomlinson-curated festival heads to Mexico

news|09 Apr 2024

South Africa’s Calabash festival expands, secures stars

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|20 Mar 2024

Moby announces first European tour in a decade

The tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his fifth album Play – one of the best-selling electronic albums of all time

News|31 Oct 2023

Bruce Springsteen announces 2024 European tour

Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a 22-show stadium run from May to July next year, bookended in the UK

News|11 Dec 2023

Latin star Karol G plans debut European tour

The long-awaited outing will see the Colombian reggaeton singer visit arenas and stadiums in 10 countries across the continent

News|29 Nov 2023

J Balvin announces 2024 European arena tour

The Colombian star will hit 20 arenas across the continent next year with his Que Bueno Volver a Verte tour

News|19 Oct 2023

Beyoncé scores top-grossing European gigs of ’23

The singer's five-night engagement at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium grossed $39m to lead the European rankings

IQ Jobs Board

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits

Accountant / BookkeeperSUPER (Superfan Live)

Remote (North America)Full TimeUSD $75K - $95K

Event Health & Safety ManagerWe Are O.P.S

Hackney, LondonPart Time/TemporaryCompetitive