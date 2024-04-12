Jonas Brothers postpone European tour

Sign up for IQ Index
Originally due to commence in May, the European jaunt has now been pushed back to September due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts
By Lisa Henderson on 12 Apr 2024
Jonas Brothers have postponed the upcoming European leg of their world tour, citing unforeseen scheduling conflicts.
The leg was originally due to commence in May but has now been pushed back to 9 September where it’ll kick off at the SSE Arena in Belfast and wrap on 16 October at Tauron Arena in Krakow.
The trio, comprising Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, were the first act to be confirmed for the opening season at Manchester’s Co-op Live. The 17 June date has now been rescheduled for 12 September.
In a joint statement, Jonas Brothers did not provide any details about the reason for the cancellation but hinted that some upcoming projects led to the rescheduled dates.
“We have shifted the European dates to later this year and that is only because we have some exciting projects that we are excited to share with you at a later point,” they said in a statement posted on social media.
“Our European fans, we love you and can’t wait to see you. It’s been long overdue and we are so excited to play these shows later this year in the fall. So make sure to hold on to your tickets. We will have more information to come, but we cannot wait to see you. Thank you for all your support over all these years.”
According to the band, all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates.
The new dates are:
Mon Sept 9 – Belfast – SSE Arena
Tue Sept 10 – Dublin – 2Arena
Thurs Sept 12 – Manchester – CO-OP Live
Fri Sept 13 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro
Sun Sept 15 – Birmingham – Utilita Arena
Mon Sept 16 – London – The O2 Arena
Tue Sept 17 – London – The O2 Arena
Fri Sept 20 – Munich – Olymphiahalle
Sun Sept 22 – Vienna – Stadthalle
Tue Sept 24 – Milan – Forum
Thurs Sept 26 – Barcelona – Paulu Sant Jordi
Sat Sept 28 – Lyon – LDLC Arena
Sun Sept 29 – Zurich – Hallenstadion
Tue Oct 1 – Antwerp – Sportpaleis
Wed Oct 2 – Cologne – Lanxess Arena
Thurs Oct 3 – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome
Sun Oct 6 – Oslo – Spektrum
Tue Oct 8 – Copenhagen – Royal Arena
Wed Oct 9 – Hamburg – Barclaycard Arena
Sun Oct 13 – Paris – Accor Arena
Tue Oct 15 – Prague – O2 Arena
Wed Oct 16 – Krakow – Tauron Arena
