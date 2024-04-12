Jonas Brothers postpone European tour

Originally due to commence in May, the European jaunt has now been pushed back to September due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts

Jonas Brothers have postponed the upcoming European leg of their world tour, citing unforeseen scheduling conflicts.

The leg was originally due to commence in May but has now been pushed back to 9 September where it’ll kick off at the SSE Arena in Belfast and wrap on 16 October at Tauron Arena in Krakow.

The trio, comprising Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, were the first act to be confirmed for the opening season at Manchester’s Co-op Live. The 17 June date has now been rescheduled for 12 September.

In a joint statement, Jonas Brothers did not provide any details about the reason for the cancellation but hinted that some upcoming projects led to the rescheduled dates.

“We have shifted the European dates to later this year and that is only because we have some exciting projects that we are excited to share with you at a later point,” they said in a statement posted on social media.

“Our European fans, we love you and can’t wait to see you. It’s been long overdue and we are so excited to play these shows later this year in the fall. So make sure to hold on to your tickets. We will have more information to come, but we cannot wait to see you. Thank you for all your support over all these years.”

According to the band, all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

The new dates are:

Mon Sept 9 – Belfast – SSE Arena

Tue Sept 10 – Dublin – 2Arena

Thurs Sept 12 – Manchester – CO-OP Live

Fri Sept 13 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

Sun Sept 15 – Birmingham – Utilita Arena

Mon Sept 16 – London – The O2 Arena

Tue Sept 17 – London – The O2 Arena

Fri Sept 20 – Munich – Olymphiahalle

Sun Sept 22 – Vienna – Stadthalle

Tue Sept 24 – Milan – Forum

Thurs Sept 26 – Barcelona – Paulu Sant Jordi

Sat Sept 28 – Lyon – LDLC Arena

Sun Sept 29 – Zurich – Hallenstadion

Tue Oct 1 – Antwerp – Sportpaleis

Wed Oct 2 – Cologne – Lanxess Arena

Thurs Oct 3 – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

Sun Oct 6 – Oslo – Spektrum

Tue Oct 8 – Copenhagen – Royal Arena

Wed Oct 9 – Hamburg – Barclaycard Arena

Sun Oct 13 – Paris – Accor Arena

Tue Oct 15 – Prague – O2 Arena

Wed Oct 16 – Krakow – Tauron Arena

