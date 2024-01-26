Justin Timberlake unveils first tour in five years

The American singer-songwriter has revealed the dates for the North American leg of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Justin Timberlake has announced The Forget Tomorrow World Tour – his first global trek in five years.

Produced by Live Nation, the first leg of the outing will kick off with a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on 29 April.

The tour will also include dates in Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, New York and Boston as part of the 22-city North American jaunt, which wraps up in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena on 9 July.

Additional dates including stops in Europe and the UK will be announced soon.

Timberlake, whose new album Everything I Thought It Was is released on 15 March, is also performing a free one-night-only concert at New York City’s 1,200-cap Irving Plaza on 31 January.

Fans can apply for up to two tickets for the gig by filling out a registration form on Timberlake’s website, with successful applicants to be notified by email the day before the show.

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter’s most recent tour, 2018-19’s The Man of the Woods Tour was attended by a total of 1.75 million people across Europe and North America, grossing US$226.3 million at the box office from 115 concerts.

The full list of confirmed North America dates is as follows:

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.