Justin Timberlake unveils first tour in five years

By James Hanley on 26 Jan 2024
Justin Timberlake has announced The Forget Tomorrow World Tour – his first global trek in five years.
Produced by Live Nation, the first leg of the outing will kick off with a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on 29 April.
The tour will also include dates in Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, New York and Boston as part of the 22-city North American jaunt, which wraps up in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena on 9 July.
Additional dates including stops in Europe and the UK will be announced soon.
Timberlake, whose new album Everything I Thought It Was is released on 15 March, is also performing a free one-night-only concert at New York City’s 1,200-cap Irving Plaza on 31 January.
Fans can apply for up to two tickets for the gig by filling out a registration form on Timberlake’s website, with successful applicants to be notified by email the day before the show.
The 42-year-old singer-songwriter’s most recent tour, 2018-19’s The Man of the Woods Tour was attended by a total of 1.75 million people across Europe and North America, grossing US$226.3 million at the box office from 115 concerts.
The full list of confirmed North America dates is as follows:
Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*
Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
