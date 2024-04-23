x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

The Weeknd’s delayed Oz/NZ tour officially axed

The stadium outing was first postponed in November 2023, just three weeks before it was due to kick off

By Lisa Henderson on 23 Apr 2024

The Weeknd

image © Kim Erlandsen/NRK P3

The Weeknd’s highly anticipated return to Australia and New Zealand has officially been cancelled.

The stadium outing was first postponed in November 2023, just three weeks before it was due to kick off due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Australian event ticketing company Ticketek informed ticketholders on Tuesday (23 April) that the Canadian singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, would not be making the trip Down Under.

“The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour’ for Australia & New Zealand is still in process of being rescheduled,” Ticketek revealed.

“Whilst we continue to work through the rescheduling process with the artist, tickets for the existing 2023 tour will be cancelled. All purchased tickets will receive a full refund,” they continued.

“The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour’ for Australia & New Zealand is still in process of being rescheduled”

Ticketek is encouraging ticket holders to join the waitlist for a forthcoming announcement to gain access to a priority pre-sale.

Originally, The Weeknd was due to perform 11 dates in the region including at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, Sydney’s Accor Stadium, Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium and Eden Park in Auckland.

The Weeknd launched his After Hours til Dawn stadium tour in summer 2022 and grossed US$130 million from 19 shows that year.

He returned to the road in June 2023 and completed 42 shows in Europe and Latin America, earning $220,985,529 at the box office from a ticket total of 2.2 million.

During the European leg, the star smashed Wembley Stadium’s record for sales with a traditional concert set up with 87,000 tickets sold. The artist also set a new attendance record for London Stadium after drawing 160,000 fans over two nights in July 2023.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|06 Nov 2023

The Weeknd postpones Australia & New Zealand run

The Canadian singer was set to play 11 stadium dates across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland from 20 November

Concert crowd, about the live music industry, live music business, festival industry, festival business
News|11 Jan 2024

Two Aussie fests axed due to cost of living crisis

Coastal Jam Mornington Peninsula has been cancelled, while Adelaide's Vintage Vibes Festival has been postponed

AEG MSG Sphere clashes
News|09 Jan 2024

MSG’s London Sphere plans officially dead

The company says it cannot continue to take part in a process that was "merely a political football between rival parties"

Anton Newcombe, Brian Jonestown Massacre, Rock en Seine 2016
News|23 Nov 2023

Brian Jonestown Massacre axe tour after brawl

The US group have scrapped the remainder of their ANZ tour following a violent onstage altercation between two band members

News|06 Feb 2024

ANZ records tumble for P!nk’s Summer Carnival Tour

The American singer is on track to sell 900,000 tickets for her upcoming stadium AU/NZ run, reveals Live Nation's Michael Coppel

Most Viewed Stories

news|22 Apr 2024

Second Las Vegas Sphere residency wraps up

news|22 Apr 2024

Co-op Live opening shows pushed back

news|22 Apr 2024

Blur frontman says Coachella show was ‘last gig’

news|19 Apr 2024

O2 Academy Brixton to reopen after 2022 tragedy

news|19 Apr 2024

Glastonbury to debut South Asian stage in 2024

news|19 Apr 2024

Canada doubles annual budget for festivals

news|19 Apr 2024

Dubai events to proceed after floods

news|19 Apr 2024

AXS acquires event tech firm WRSTBND

news|22 Apr 2024

Interpol perform to 160k fans in Mexico City

news|19 Apr 2024

Live Nation tees up women’s golf deal

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|06 Nov 2023

The Weeknd postpones Australia & New Zealand run

The Canadian singer was set to play 11 stadium dates across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland from 20 November

Concert crowd, about the live music industry, live music business, festival industry, festival business
News|11 Jan 2024

Two Aussie fests axed due to cost of living crisis

Coastal Jam Mornington Peninsula has been cancelled, while Adelaide's Vintage Vibes Festival has been postponed

AEG MSG Sphere clashes
News|09 Jan 2024

MSG’s London Sphere plans officially dead

The company says it cannot continue to take part in a process that was "merely a political football between rival parties"

Anton Newcombe, Brian Jonestown Massacre, Rock en Seine 2016
News|23 Nov 2023

Brian Jonestown Massacre axe tour after brawl

The US group have scrapped the remainder of their ANZ tour following a violent onstage altercation between two band members

News|06 Feb 2024

ANZ records tumble for P!nk’s Summer Carnival Tour

The American singer is on track to sell 900,000 tickets for her upcoming stadium AU/NZ run, reveals Live Nation's Michael Coppel

IQ Jobs Board

Manager Live ExperiencesPophouse Entertainment

London, UKFull Time£35K - £45K DOE

Director, Live Event Marketing & TicketingProfessional Fighters League

London, UKFull Time£80K

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits