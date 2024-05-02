Live Nation’s Concert Week expands to 20 new countries

In celebration of 10 years, the annual cut-rate promotion will expand to Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK and the Middle East this month

Live Nation is launching its fan-favourite Concert Week deal in several new markets, including Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK and the Middle East, in honour of 10 years of the annual promotion.

The lauded initiative offers fans cut-rate tickets for top tours across a variety of genres, like pop/rock, hip-hop, and comedy, and includes gigs from club level to arenas to festivals. The annual event will expand to 20 additional countries this year, a substantial jump from the US and Canada where the deal kicks off the summer concert season.

Launching next week, the promotion’s dates and deals depend on host countries and will run as inventory allows. Across the board, tickets as low as $25/£25/€25 are on offer, with daily giveaways and prizes to be won in certain territories.

In North America, fans can snap up $25 tickets from 8-14 May for over 5,000 shows from over 900 artists, including Janet Jackson, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Peso Pluma, Alanis Morissette, Cage The Elephant and 21 Savage. The price tag includes fees (apart from local taxes), with the all-in pricing coming just one week after over 250 artists signalled support for the Fans First Act.

The US bill aims to increase transparency in ticket sales and would require sellers and resellers to break down ticket costs, along with other primary and secondary sale reforms. Live Nation endorsed the bill alongside the National Independent Venue Associaton (NIVA), Recording Academy, Eventbrite, and others.

In the UK, over 40,000 tickets will be available for £25, for gigs from the likes of Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Shania Twain, McFly, and IDLES, from 6-12 May.

More than 4,000 tickets are on discount in France from 8-14 May. Live Nation España is offering giveaways for The Weeknd’s Madrid and Barcelona showings, signed Coldplay posters, and two tickets for each of Louis Tomlinson’s Bilbao, Barcelona, and Madrid performances.

From 6-12 May in Denmark, fans can grab 300 KR (€25) tickets for J Balvin, girl in red, Journey, and more, and daily contests will be held in Belgium from 8-14 May for giveaways to gigs like James Blake and Louis Tomlinson.

Live Nation GSA is offering two tiers of discounts — €25 passes are available for Wallows’ Cologne and Berlin gigs and Lil Yachty’s Vienna performance, along with €40 ones for Usher’s Berlin show, and Rod Stewart’s outings in Stuttgart, Zurich, and Mönchengladbach.

Concert Week will also land in the Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, and Sweden, with details to be announced.

In the UAE, Live Nation is giving away tickets to 13 different music and comedy shows — including Scorpions’ Abu Dhabi gig, the second edition of Wireless Festival in Abu Dhabi, and Lea Salonga’s Coca-Cola Arena show in Dubai — from 8-14 May.

Additional countries benefiting are Australia, New Zealand, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, with deals to be announced across May.

In addition to popular tours from Glass Animals, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Melanie Martinez, the deal includes festivals for the second year. While Live Nation added $99 festival tickets to its offerings last year — which included one-day passes to New York’s Governor’s Ball and Miami’s Afro Nation — fewer festivals are included in this year’s promotion.

