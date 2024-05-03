x

news

David Gilmour confirms first UK dates since 2016

The former Pink Floyd guitarist has announced a six-night run at the Royal Albert Hall in London this October

By James Hanley on 03 May 2024

David Gilmour


image © Egghead06

David Gilmour has announced his first London concerts in eight years.

The ex-Pink Floyd guitarist will return to the Royal Albert Hall, where he last performed in 2016, for a six-night run this autumn.

Presented by Harvey Goldsmith with UTA and One Fifteen, the shows will take place on 9-12 and 14-15 October and will be the 78-year-old’s only UK dates of 2024. Tickets go on general sale on 10 May.

Gilmour’s most recent live outing, 2015/16’s Rattle That Lock Tour, grossed $78.1m at the box office

The gigs will support the release of Gilmour’s new album Luck and Strange, which comes out on 6 September.

His most recent live outing was 2015/16’s Rattle That Lock Tour, which took $78.1 million at the box office from 50 shows and was the 76th highest-grossing concert tour of 2015, according to Pollstar. Gilmour played five nights at the Royal Albert Hall in both 2015 and 2016.

The run also saw Gilmour perform in Pompeii for the first time in 45 years, having famously played the ancient Roman town with his former band in 1971 for the concert film Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii. The site is set to host a programme of 10 concerts this summer.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

