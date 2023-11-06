The Weeknd postpones Australia & New Zealand tour

The Canadian singer was set to play 11 stadium dates across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland from 20 November

The Weeknd has postponed his Australia & New Zealand stadium tour two weeks before it was due to start, citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

The Canadian singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, was set to perform 11 dates in the region from 20 November to 9 December this year, spread across Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, Sydney’s Accor Stadium, Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium and Eden Park in Auckland.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we must reschedule the Australia/New Zealand tour,” says a statement from The Weeknd. “New dates will be announced next year and current tickets will be valid for the new shows. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new dates. Deeply disappointed but can’t wait to be there with you!”

A message from Live Nation Australia & New Zealand reads: “We understand fans will be disappointed, and Live Nation is focused on working with The Weeknd to secure a new tour schedule. We will make a further announcement as soon as possible.”

The After Hours til Dawn Tour launched in the US in July last year and has been attended by more than three million people so far.

“Everybody was hoping the situation would resolve and the shows would still go ahead – there have been over 600,000 tickets sold”

A tour insider tells Yahoo Lifestyle: “Some venues heard rumours earlier this week the announcement may be coming, but everybody was hoping the situation would resolve and the shows would still go ahead – there have been over 600,000 tickets sold.

“Postponing with this short notice is a logistical nightmare. Nobody knows what’s up, Abel and his team are keeping quiet about the reasoning.”

The Weeknd pulled in over 1.6 million fans to the tour’s European leg earlier this year and shattered Wembley Stadium’s record for sales with a traditional concert set up with the stage at one end with 87,000 tickets sold. The artist also set a new attendance record for London Stadium after drawing 160,000 fans over two nights in July.

After Hours Til Dawn‘s most recent tour stop was in Latin America in September/October.

