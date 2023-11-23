Brian Jonestown Massacre axe tour after brawl

The US group have scrapped the remainder of their ANZ tour following a violent onstage altercation between two band members

The Brian Jonestown Massacre have cancelled the remainder of their Australian tour following an onstage scuffle between two band members at a show in Melbourne.

The US group were performing at Forum Melbourne on Tuesday (21 November) when a fight broke out between frontman Anton Newcombe and guitarist Ryan Van Kriedt.

Footage from shared on social media shows Newcombe saying, “Cut off this guy’s mic, put down my guitar, party’s over captain,” to Van Kriedt, adding: “We actually don’t need you. Go. Put my guitar down on the stage and think about what’s happening.”

Van Kriedt then responded: “You better think about this one, man. Because this is forever!”

The band’s ANZ tour began in Auckland, New Zealand on 9 November

NME reports that Van Kriedt then appeared to leave the stage before the pair began to brawl and were separated by security.

The ANZ tour, which began in Auckland, New Zealand on 9 November, was promoted by Melbourne-based Principal Entertainment. It was due to wrap up this week with dates at Theatre Royal, Castlemaine and Northcote Theatre in Victoria, and Uni Bar Wollongong University in Gwynnville, NSW.

The band is yet to offer any comment on the cancellations, while the Castlemaine venue says the scheduled 22 November gig was axed “on medical grounds”.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.