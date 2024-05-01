Lineups latest: Electric Picnic, Knotfest, Sziget

With the 2024 season rapidly approaching, IQ presents its latest round-up of festival bill announcements from around the world

Festivals around the world have been adding the finishing touches to their lineups as the 2024 season rapidly approaches.

Ireland’s Electric Picnic finally dropped its bill last Friday, featuring Noah Kahan, Calvin Harris and Kylie Minogue as headliners.

The sold-out festival will take place at Stradbally Hall in Stradbally, County Laois, between 16-18 August. Other artists will include Gerry Cinnamon, Kodaline, Raye, Faithless, J Hus, Kasabian, Nas, Peggy Gou, Teddy Swims and Tom Grennan.

Minogue has also been revealed as the opening night headliner at Hungary’s Sziget, set for Budapest from 7-12 August, with Fisher and Barry Can’t Swim also added to a lineup that boasts the likes of Stormzy, Fred Again.., Sam Smith and Martin Garrix.

Sziget has also confirmed the list of performers for its rap and hip-hop stage, the dropYard, with names including Kojaque, P Money, Rushy, Bladerunnaz DJs, D-LOW, Gray, Joe Unknown and Kybba.

In addition, the former Europe Stage will now be known as Ibis x ALL presents The Buzz, showcasing international bands that have achieved significant success in their home countries but are not yet widely known internationally. Acts will include Royel Otis, Jeremias, Dead Poet Society, Íñigo Quintero and Artemas.

Denmark’s Roskilde has completed the lineup for this year’s festival with the addition of 15 music acts including Action Bronson, Shygirl, Musa Keys, Scarlxrd, Evian Christ, Porij, Ana Lua Caiano, Muskila, Sega Bodega, Strictly Silk and Zzzahara.

They join an existing bill including 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, Ice Spice, Khruangbin, Jungle, Kali Uchis, Kim Gordon, J Hus, Jungle, Nia Archives, PJ Harvey, PinkPantheress, Romy, Skrillex and Tyla, among others, from 29 June to 6 July.

“It is important for us to provide space for new talents and to offer a platform and reinforce the voices of those who can contribute to creating change”

The festival has also added new names to its art and activism programme, including Solidarity With Palestine, graffiti artist RAMS, and performance artist Andie Flores.

“Roskilde Festival is created to make a difference for others, even far from the festival’s experiences, art, and concerts,” says programme director Anders Wahrén. “It is important for us to provide space for new talents and to offer a platform and reinforce the voices of those who can contribute to creating change. We must be the amplifier that we have the opportunity to be. To inspire, and instil hope.”

Elsewhere, Slipknot will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with homecoming event Knotfest Iowa at Water Works Park in Des Moines on 21 September. The one-night-only event will mark the first time in four years the band have returned to their hometown, and will also star Till Lindeman, Knocked Loose, Hatebreed, Poison the Well and GWAR.

Moreover, Knotfest Iowa will include emerging acts such as Vended, Dying Wish, ZULU, Twin Temple, Holy Wars and Swollen Teeth.

In the UK, Loyle Carner’s 17 August headline set at All Points East in Victoria Park, London, will feature support from André 3000, Lianne La Havas, Flying Lotus, Cymande, Glass Beams, Berlioz, Nubya Garcia, Songer, Lola Young, MRCY, Dana and Alden and Bricknasty. They join previously announced special guests Nas, Ezra Collective, Sainté, Joe James, ENNY and Navy Blue.

Also in London, BST Hyde Park will welcome special guests Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi and Paris Paloma as support to headliner Stevie Nicks on 12 July.

Elsewhere ULTRA Worldwide has unveiled Steve Angello, Afrojack, Alesso, Ben Nicky, RL Grime, NGHTMRE, SLANDER and Knock2 as headliners for the sixth edition of ULTRA Beach Bali. Scheduled for 6-7 June, ULTRA Beach Bali will take place at beachfront pool club Café Del Mar in the resort village of Canggu.

Plus, FKP Scorpio is curating the cultural programme for Germany’s IFA Sommergarten – the centrepiece of leading technology and industry trade fair IFA Berlin. The event will include the 6PM Season Festival in collaboration with Dreamhaus on 6 September, while on 7 September, FKP will present concerts by Faithless, Kosheen. Stereo MCs and Incognito.

