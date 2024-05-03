x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

OVG sets revised Co-op Live opening date

A number of shows have relocated to the rival AO Arena in Manchester following a catalogue of delays to the £365m development

By James Hanley on 03 May 2024

OVG's Manchester Co-op Live arena will open in 2023

Oak View Group (OVG) chief Tim Leiweke has offered his “sincere apologies” for the catalogue of delays to have hit the company’s Co-op Live venue – and shared a revised timetable for the £365 million development’s launch.

The 23,500-cap Manchester arena has announced a “short pause” to events to “allow for an independent inspection of all elements of the arena ceiling”, with Elbow’s 14 May show currently set to be the next to go ahead.

The move follows the cancellation of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s 1 May concert for “technical reasons”, just 10 minutes before doors had been due to open, compounded by the earlier postponement of launch shows by Peter Kay and The Black Keys. Capacity for a free test performance by Rick Astley also had to be cut from 11,000 to 4,000 at short notice.

OVG blamed a defect with a component of Co-op Live’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system for the cancellations.

“At this time, we do not expect further impact on our opening season,” says an OVG statement. “We are aware our actions have frustrated and angered ticketholders. We know you’ve incurred significant disruption and are finding a way to help make it right. We are taking the pause to think about the best ways to do that.

“Our naming rights partner, the Co-op Group, has also expressed the importance of ensuring that the significant impact on ticketholders is recognised and addressed, with more detail to follow soon.”

“On behalf of all of us at Oak View Group, I’d like to express my sincere apologies to all those that have been affected”

Axed dates with Olivia Rodrigo (3-4 May) and Keane (5 May) are still to be rescheduled, while A Boogie With Da Hoodie’s performance and the first five dates of Take That’s residency are relocating to ASM Global’s rival Manchester venue, the 23,000-cap AO Arena, on 4 May and 7-12 May, respectively.

“It wouldn’t be a Take That tour without a stop-off in Manchester, so it’s great to welcome the band and their fans back to AO Arena for five nights, in the heart of this wonderful city,” says AO Arena general manager Jen Mitchell.

Singer Barry Manilow has also revealed on social media that Kennedy Street Enterprises’ Danny Betesh, co-promoter of his 19 May concert at Co-op Live, has reserved the AO Arena for the same night as a “back-up plan”.

Former boss of The O2, Rebecca Kane Burton, was drafted in as interim boss of Co-op Live last week following the resignation of general manager Gary Roden.

“As many of you will know, it’s not been the smooth start we had planned for, and I know that has caused a huge amount of disruption and frustration to thousands of people,” says Leiweke. “On behalf of all of us at Oak View Group, I’d like to express my sincere apologies to all those that have been affected. We understand that there is work to be done to rebuild your trust in us. This starts now and at the request of the naming rights partner, The Co-Op Group, we will be addressing impact on affected ticket holders, details of which will be shared soon.

“I’d like to reiterate my sincerest apologises to everyone that has been affected by the delays around the opening of Co-Op Live. The team here is working incredibly hard to get the building up and running, and we look forward to welcoming you to the arena from 14 May 2024.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

 

Read More Like This

Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
News|02 May 2024

Co-op Live opening postponed for third time

Shows by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Olivia Rodrigo are the latest to be cancelled due to teething problems at the new Manchester venue

News|16 Apr 2024

OVG’s Jessica Koravos on Manchester’s Co-op Live

The Oak View Group International president speaks to IQ ahead of the venue's hotly-anticipated opening next week

Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
News|19 Feb 2024

Opening act revealed for Manchester’s Co-op Live

Comedian Peter Kay will launch the 23,500-seater UK venue with his current record-breaking tour on 23 April

Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
News|22 Apr 2024

Co-op Live opening shows pushed back

After positive media reviews on Saturday, a power supply issue has pushed back the two launch shows at the Manchester venue

Brixton Academy
News|04 Mar 2024

Brixton Academy sets reopening date, first shows

The Academy Music Group-operated venue has remained closed since the tragic December 2022 incident which resulted in two deaths

Most Viewed Stories

feature|29 Apr 2024

Mid-level touring: Cruising or crisis?

news|29 Apr 2024

We Are FSTVL cancelled for 2024

news|02 May 2024

Co-op Live opening postponed for third time

news|29 Apr 2024

Rotterdam stadium paid millions to stop hosting concerts

news|29 Apr 2024

UK festival to return after decade-long absence

news|29 Apr 2024

Billie Eilish announces huge 2024/25 arena tour

news|30 Apr 2024

Euro festival bosses preview ‘challenging’ 2024 season

news|02 May 2024

Live Nation’s Concert Week expands to 20 new countries

news|01 May 2024

Ticketing amendments rejected by House of Commons

news|30 Apr 2024

‘The people want it’: All Things Go on diversifying lineups

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
News|02 May 2024

Co-op Live opening postponed for third time

Shows by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Olivia Rodrigo are the latest to be cancelled due to teething problems at the new Manchester venue

News|16 Apr 2024

OVG’s Jessica Koravos on Manchester’s Co-op Live

The Oak View Group International president speaks to IQ ahead of the venue's hotly-anticipated opening next week

Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
News|19 Feb 2024

Opening act revealed for Manchester’s Co-op Live

Comedian Peter Kay will launch the 23,500-seater UK venue with his current record-breaking tour on 23 April

Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
News|22 Apr 2024

Co-op Live opening shows pushed back

After positive media reviews on Saturday, a power supply issue has pushed back the two launch shows at the Manchester venue

Brixton Academy
News|04 Mar 2024

Brixton Academy sets reopening date, first shows

The Academy Music Group-operated venue has remained closed since the tragic December 2022 incident which resulted in two deaths

IQ Jobs Board

Operations & Reporting ManagerComo No & La Linea

London, UK / HybridFull Time£30K - £35K DOE

Marketing OfficerA-Promotions (den Atelier)

LuxembourgFull TimeTBC

Assistant Event Operations ManagerOVO Arena Wembley

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Tour CoordinatorATC Live

London or Glasgow, UKFull TimeDOE