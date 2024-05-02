2024 tours stack up: Janet Jackson, Blink-182, Slipknot

This year's touring calendar is filling out, with another raft of A-list stars announcing major outings

Janet Jackson, Blink-182 and Slipknot are among a raft of A-list artists lining up tours for 2024.

Jackson has announced a European arena tour for this autumn, with multiple dates across the UK.

The Together Again tour marks the star’s 50th anniversary in the industry as well as 35 years since her landmark 1989 album Rhythm Nation 1814.

It will be the American artist’s first major event in the UK since 2019, when she performed at Glastonbury as part of her world tour for the 30th anniversary of her hit record.

Produced by Live Nation, the 10-date European leg will kick off in Paris on 25 September and conclude in Amsterdam on 10 October.

Support comes from The Fugees member Wyclef Jean, except for the London date for which a supporting act is yet to be announced.

Blink-182 are also returning to the road this summer, touring stadiums and arenas throughout North America.

Produced by Live Nation, the 30-city trek includes stadium performances at Petco Park in the band’s hometown of San Diego, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Citi Field in New York, Fenway Park in Boston, and Rogers Centre in Toronto, as well as 25 arenas.

The One More Time outing will kick off on 20 June in Orlando, Florida, and wrap up on 15 August in Toronto, Ontario.

Support comes from Pierce The Veil, jxdn, Live Without, Drain, Hot Milk, Landon Barker, EKKSTACY, and Astronoid.

Elsewhere, Slipknot have announced a North America tour marking the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

The Here Comes The Pain jaunt will run between 6 August and 21 September, visiting arenas and amphitheatres in cities such as New York City, Toronto, Ridgefield, Inglewood, Austin, Dallas and their hometown of Des Moines, Iowa.

Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture and Vended will lend support on select dates.

