Slipknot announce Knotfest Brazil return

Slipknot have confirmed the return of Knotfest Brazil following the postponement of last year’s festival.

The metal icons, who held the brand’s first Brazilian edition in December 2022, are bringing Knotfest to Allianz Parque, São Paulo from 19-20 October this year.

The band will headline consecutive nights at the event and will perform two unique sets, commemorating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. Fans that attended Knotfest Brazil 2022 or have already signed up at KnotfestBrasil.com will receive a special pre-sale code for access to tickets in advance.

Prior to that, Slipknot will top the bill at US festivals Sick New World in Las Vegas, Nevada (27 April), Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida (12 May) and Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio (19 May).

They will also bring their Bring the Pain Tour to Europe in the winter, kicking off at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands on 5 December and going on to visit Germany, Switzerland, France and the UK.

The Knotfest brand has expanded into multiple countries since launching in the US in 2012, with events also held under the banner in Canada, Japan, Germany, Finland, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Mexico. It also launched in Italy in 2023. A planned UK spin-off at Milton Keynes Bowl was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Knotfest Australia, which debuted last March, will be headlined by Pantera, Disturbed and Lamb of God in 2024, kicking off at Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne on 21 March before heading to Sydney’s Centennial Park (23 March) and Brisbane Showgrounds (24 March).

Presented by Destroy All Lines, TEG Live and Finely Tuned, it will also feature performances from Halestorm, The HU, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, Escape the Fate, Skindred and Brand of Sacrifice, as well as domestic acts such as Thy Art Is Murder, SPEED, Windwaker and King Parrot.

In the run-up to the event, organisers have announced a series of side shows featuring sets from some of the festival’s biggest names.

Disturbed and Pantera will perform their only Australian headlining sets at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on 17 and 19 March, respectively, while Lamb of God will play a pair of dates with Brand of Sacrifice on 20 March in Melbourne and 25 March in Brisbane. Additional shows feature headline sets from Halestorm, The Hu and Asking Alexandria will also take place in various cities.

