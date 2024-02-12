AC/DC announce first tour in eight years

The Power Up Tour will see the legendary rock band play 21 dates at stadiums across Europe this summer

AC/DC have announced their first European tour for eight years, including two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Power Up Tour will see the band play 21 dates across Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Belgium, France and Ireland this summer. Tickets will be available from 10am on 16 February.

The dates will honour the group’s 50-year career. AC/DC played their very first show on the 31 December 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia and have sold more than 200 million albums worldwide.

The band, whose 2015/16 Rock or Bust Tour grossed $221.1 million from 88 shows, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and into the Music Victoria Awards Hall of Fame in their native Australia.

The touring lineup will feature Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and a new bass player to replace the retired Cliff Williams.

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose stepped in as guest singer for AC/DC in 2016 after Johnson was told by doctors to stop touring immediately or risk total hearing loss.

The full list of tour dates is as follows:

17-May Glesenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena

21-May Glesenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena

25-May Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF

29-May Seville, Spain La Cartuja Stadium

05-June Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Johan Cruyff Arena

09-June Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium

12-June Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium

16-June Dresden, Germany, Messe

23-June Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

26-June Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

29-June Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadium

03-July London, England, Wembley Stadium

07-July London, England, Wembley Stadium

13-July Hockenheim, Germany, Ring

17-July Stuttgart, Germany, Wasen

21-July Bratislava, Slovakia, Old Airport

27-July Nuremberg, Zeppelinfeld

31-July Hannover, Messe

09-August Dessel/Werchter, Festival Grounds/park

13-August Paris, France, Hippodrome

17-August Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park

