U2 announce final four Las Vegas Sphere dates

U2 have added a final four dates to their groundbreaking U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency in Las Vegas, bringing the band’s run to a total of 40 nights.

Sphere Entertainment and Live Nation have confirmed the additional shows, set for 23-24 February and 1-2 March 2024, following “overwhelming, sustained demand”. Tickets start at US$140 (€132), with 60% of tickets priced under $300.

The Irish rock legends launched the run to rave reviews on 29 September to open the $2.3 billion venue. Dutch musician Bram van den Berg has stepped in as a temporary replacement for drummer Larry Mullen Jr, who is taking time out due to surgery.

The project has seen the group reunite with creative collaborator and show director Willie Williams, as well as artists including Es Devlin, John Gerrard and Marco Brambilla. Billboard Boxscore reported that the first 17 shows grossed $109.8 million and sold 281,000 tickets, making it the fastest-grossing residency in Boxscore history.

The brainchild of Madison Square Garden boss James Dolan, the Sphere features a 160,000 sq. foot LED display inside the main venue, which wraps up, over and around the audience for a fully immersive experience in cutting-edge 16K x 16K resolution.

American rock band Phish are the next major act lined up to play at the Sphere and will deliver a four-show run at the 17,500-seat/20,000-cap venue from 18-21 April 2024, with each night set to feature a unique setlist and visuals.

The New York Times reported last month that Beyoncé is in talks over a potential Sphere residency, with Bon Jovi, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga also rumoured to be in consideration.

It emerged last week, meanwhile, that the UK government has stepped in to prevent plans for an MSG Sphere in London from being scrapped. Levelling-up secretary Michael Gove has ordered a six-week pause as he considers whether to call in the application for the development on the edge of the Olympic Park in Stratford.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan earlier rejected proposals for the 21,500-capacity venue, stating concerns about the amount of light pollution that it would cause for residents. But Gove’s department, which has the power to overrule the Mayor, subsequently wrote to the London Legacy Development Corporation to instruct it not to deny planning permission at this stage.

Sphere Entertainment, which said it was focusing on the “many forward-thinking cities that are eager to bring this technology to their communities” in the wake of Khan’s refusal, hit out at the Mayor’s ruling in a new statement issued following Gove’s intervention.

“The entire five-year planning process was hijacked by the Mayor and his bogus last-minute report,” says a Sphere spokesperson. “Londoners should be dismayed that they are not going to benefit from this groundbreaking project, and others looking to invest in London should certainly be wary. Moreso, everyone should be alarmed by how easily the government’s established process was tossed aside by one politically motivated official.

“Mr Gove’s action, although commendable, still appears to us to be more of the same, and we cannot continue to participate in a process that can be so easily undermined by political winds. As we said previously, we will focus on the many forward-thinking cities.”

