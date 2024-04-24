Festivals ’24 update: Glastonbury, Primavera, Flow

IQ's latest round-up also includes announcements from Rock in Rio, Pitchfork Music Festival London, South Star Festival and Outside Lands

As the 2024 festival season draws closer, a host of leading events have offered updates on what’s in store this summer.

Glastonbury, which will be headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA, has begun releasing its full lineup, stage-by-stage.

This week, it unveiled the bill for The Glade, including live performances from Faithless, Goldie, D:REAM, Eva Lazarus, Nubiyan Twist, K-Klass, Henge and Afriquoi, alongside DJ sets from Fatboy Slim, Camelphat, Layla Benitez, Groove Armada, Gok Wan, Carlita, Chris Stussy, Mall Grab and Desiree.

Set for Worthy Farm, Somerset, from 26-30 June, the UK festival, whose founder Michael Eavis received a knighthood for services to charity and music at Windsor Castle yesterday (23 April), sold out its final resale – comprising a “very limited” number of tickets for which the balance was not paid – in 22 minutes on Sunday. Remaining coach packages were snapped up in just 18 minutes three days earlier.

In addition, Amazon Music has announced it will return to Barcelona for a third year to exclusively livestream select performances from the 22nd edition of Primavera Sound from 30 May-1 June at Parc del Forum. The streaming service will provide access to a weekend full of live music on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channels on Twitch.

The festival will be broadcast in both Spanish and English across two channels of original content, and a third channel which will be simulcast with subtitles, from 6.30pm BST each day. Acts will include Pulp, Vampire Weekend, Justice, Lana Del Rey, The National, Disclosure, SZA, PJ Harvey, Mitski, FKA Twigs and Charli XCX. New for 2024, Amazon Music has also created an exclusive viewing deck overlooking the Amazon Music Stage.

Elsewhere, the latest additions to Rock in Rio Brazil’s 40th anniversary, slated for 13-15 & 19-22 September, include James, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Penélope and Pato Fu. The artists will perform on 14 September, which will be headlined by NX Zero.

“It will be a day for varied tastes on the Sunset Stage. Pop rock, blues, indie rock and emo rock will set the tone for the space’s curated narrative on this date,” says Zé Ricardo, artistic VP of Rock World, the company behind Rock in Rio and The Town.

“The public will have the opportunity to experience an incredible journey through music, from the emotional return of the band Penélope alongside Pato Fu, to the energy and powerful sound of Kingfish’s blues. We will also go through James’ greatest hits, who is a true alternative rock institution, and close the night with a wonderful show full of NX Zero hits. It will be an unforgettable day.”

Elsewhere, the third wave of acts for Flow Festival Helsinki‘s 20th anniversary features Halsey, Janelle Monáe, Vince Staples, Auruora, Barry Can’t Swim, Amaarae and Yves Tumor, who join a lineup headed by Fred Again.., Raye, Pulp, Idles, The Smile and PJ Harvey from 9-11 August.

Pitchfork Music Festival London, scheduled for 5-10 November, has released the first wave of artists set to perform throughout the week, including Tierra Whack, Arooj Aftab, CASISDEAD, Sega Bodega, Kae Tempest, Empress Of, Billy Woods, Moor Mother, Drugdealer, Snow Strippers, Shame, Marika Hackman, Pom Pom Squad, Friko and Chanel Beads.

EFG London Jazz Festival has also announced the first names for its 2024 edition, set to take place from 15-24 November. Performers will include the likes of Pat Metheny, Anouar Brahem, the LSO x Cassie Kinoshi’s seed., Jazz Voice, Marisa Monte, Rumer, Jamie Cullum, Dawn Richard x Spencer Zahn, Veronica Swift and Robert Glasper across various London venues.

“We are very excited to return with the 32nd edition of the EFG London Jazz Festival once again presenting a diverse lineup of brilliant artists, projects and exciting performances showcasing the dynamism and creativity of the music we love,” says festival director Pelin Opcin. “This first lineup announcement is only a portion of the festival and the overall programme will continue being the platform for creative music, new work, unique collaborations and showcasing the strength of UK’s jazz community.”

Plus, Festival2Funky, the annual three-day celebration of Black music and arts, returns for its 11th year across 24-26 May in Leicester’s West End, topped by Lady Leshurr, Natasha Watts, Pressure Busspipe, The Beatnuts, Children of Zeus and DJ Day Day.

“We are delighted to be bringing Festival2Funky back for its 11th outing and are proud to present a diverse and inclusive festival with cross-genre collaborations, experimental fusions, a vibrant network of artists, and dedicated LGBTQIA+ event,” says Vijay Mistry, MD of 2Funky Arts. “There are events for all ages and interests, from those familiar with the music scene to those who want to learn and discover something new. It’s a great opportunity to see some world-class artists whilst supporting new and emerging talent in the area.”

And Dot To Dot Festival has released the third wave of artists for this year’s lineup with 28 new names for the multi-city event in Bristol and Nottingham on 25-26 May, respectively. The artists include Len, Saya Gray and Charlotte Plank, who are set to join festival headliners Jockstrap and Wunderhorse, alongside the likes of The Magic Gang, Antony Szmierek, The Bug Club, Hovvdy, Infinity Song, Jgrrey, Panic Shack and Picture Parlour.

In the US, meanwhile, Huntsville, Alabama will welcome the inaugural South Star Festival to John Hunt Park on 28-29 September. The event featuring 20 artists across two stages, with headliners Blink-182 and Gwen Stefani alongside Shinedown, Beck, Jane’s Addiction, Sublime, Goo Goo Dolls, Jimmy Eat World, TLC, Ludacris, Juvenile and the 400 Degreez Band, Big Boi, Gin Blossoms, Pete Yorn, Candlebox, Vanessa Carlton, Winona Fighter, Bully, Dexter & Moonrocks, and Billy Allen + The Pollies.

“The fact that C3 Presents is jumping headfirst into the development of our music ecosystem and the investment they’re making into Huntsville speaks volumes about our current reputation and trajectory towards being a world class music city,” says City of Huntsville music officer Matt Mandrella. “Year one of the South Star Festival boasts a mind-blowing array of superstar talent that is sure to appeal to a broad audience and inject millions of dollars into our local economy.

“The epic scale and quality of product C3 produces will elevate our entire music landscape. Artists talk to each other about their experiences, and it’s obvious these artists have all heard good things about Huntsville.”

Now in its 16th year, San Francisco’s Outside Lands, the largest independently owned festival in the United States, is slated for Golden Gate Park between August 9-11. Produced by Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly, its 2024 headliners include Tyler, The Creator, The Killers, Sturgill Simpson and Post Malone.

Other artists include The Postal Service, Grace Jones, KAYTRANADA, JUNGLE, Snoh Aalegra, Gryffin, Young The Giant, ScHoolboy Q, Chappell Roan, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét and The Last Dinner Party.

“Every year we start with a blank canvas and because of the diverse and sophisticated palette of Bay Area music fans, we get to programme a festival that is not only multigenerational but shows an incredible range of genres and musical subcultures,” says Allen Scott, co-founder of Outside Lands and head of concerts and festivals at Another Planet Entertainment.

Finally, Brunch Electronik will launch its debut American edition at Exposition Park in Los Angeles on 6 July. Acts include DJ Harvey, Maya Jane Coles, Colyn, Will Clarke, Stavroz, and Manics. Brunch Los Angeles will be held in partnership with LA-based underground event collectives Minimal Effort and SBCLTR.

Established in 2013 as a Sunday afternoon weekly party in Barcelona, Brunch Electronik has since hosted events in cities such as Madrid, Paris, Lisbon, Lima and São Paulo, as well as launching its debut festival in Barcelona last year.

